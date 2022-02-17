News > Software & Apps Chrome and Firefox Reaching Ver. 100 Could Be a Problem Some websites that need to know browser version numbers may break By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 17, 2022 11:58AM EST Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Both the Chrome and FIrefox web browsers are a few version updates away from 100, and there are concerns that the third digit could break some websites. Developers and engineers from both Google and Mozilla have released a report explaining why they're a little nervous about their respective browser versions nearing the triple digits. With Chrome's set for a public release at the end of March and Firefox's set for early May, there isn't a lot of time left to prepare. Though, in fairness, the potential issue wasn't exactly a surprise. Caspar Benson / Getty Images These worries stem from a similar problem to the Y2K bug from 20+ years ago: programs not accounting for larger numbers. Specifically, in this case, some websites are set up to look for browser version numbers, but may not be able to account for anything above 99. According to the report, a similar issue came up roughly a decade ago when browsers first moved into double-digits. The belief is that, because changes had to be made to account for one extra digit, some companies thought ahead to three digits (or more). And there is some weight to that assertion as several tests have shown some systems accept the change with no problem, while others encounters some issues. jhorrocks / Getty Images Chrome and Firefox are both continuing to run tests and will be addressing any of the errors they find up until their respective version 100 releases. They also have backups prepared in the event that the change causes bigger problems than expected. And there are ways we can help, too. If you'd like to assist, both browsers have an option to basically "trick" websites into thinking they're version 100. All you need to do is turn the option on, then use your browser as usual and report any problems you encounter. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit