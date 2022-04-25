News > Smart & Connected Life Chevrolet Officially Announces All-Electric Corvette With a hybrid model releasing next year By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 25, 2022 12:54PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Many of the most iconic American cars have yet to receive the EV treatment, but that looks to be changing. Chevrolet just announced that a fully electric version of their celebrated Corvette sports car is in the works, according to an official company tweet. The Corvette has long been synonymous with American fuel-guzzling muscle, so this is certainly a big step for the manufacturer. Adrian N / Unsplash As for details, they are scant. Chevy announced that an “electrified”, otherwise known as a hybrid, Corvette is in the works for a 2023 release, but only revealed that the fully electric version will follow at some point after that. The company did release a video to advertise the move, but it is also short on details, with no information about maximum speed, battery life, or any other important metrics. There is no pricing information for either model, though the hybrid version will roll out to showrooms starting next year. One thing is likely, however, regarding the release window for the fully electric Corvette. It will probably happen sooner than later, as parent company GM promised to convert their entire line to electric vehicles by 2035. Chevrolet tells consumers to “stay tuned” for more information on this fully electric Corvette. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit