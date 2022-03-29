How to Check What Version of Chrome You Have

What to Know Mac or Windows: Chrome > three dot icon > Help > About Google Chrome .

> . iPhone or Android: Chrome > three dot icon > Settings > Chrome (iPhone/iPad) or About Chrome (Android).

> (iPhone/iPad) or (Android). Updates to Chrome: Check mobile device's app store or go to three dot icon > Help > About Google Chrome.

This article explains how to check your version of Chrome on key platforms and how to find out if you have the latest version. The instructions below cover how to check your version of Chrome on some of the most widely used platforms.

How Can I Tell What Version of Chrome I Have?

It's pretty easy to find out what version of Google Chrome you've got.

How to Check Chrome's Version on Windows and Mac

Open Chrome. In the top right corner of the browser window, click the three-dot icon. Click or hover over Help. Click About Google Chrome. Look for the Version number just under the Google Chrome heading and icon.

On a Mac, you can also open Chrome and then go to the Chrome menu > About Google Chrome to get to the same screen.

How to Check Chrome's Version on iPhone and iPad

While we used an iPhone for the screenshots below, the same steps apply to an iPad.

Open Chrome. Tap the three-dot icon in the bottom right. Tap Settings. Tap Google Chrome. The Version is listed at the bottom of the screen.

How to Check Chrome's Version on Android

It's just as easy to check the version of Chrome installed on your Android-based device.

Open Chrome. Tap the three-dot icon in the top right. Tap Settings. Tap About Chrome. The version number is listed in the Application Version row.

Want a shortcut for checking your Chrome version that works no matter what operating system or device you're using? Open Chrome and enter chrome://version in the URL bar. The page that loads shows the your Chrome version number right at the top.

How to Check If I Have the Latest Version of Chrome

Since new versions of Chrome deliver cool new features and important bug fixes, you'll want to stay updated. But how can you know if you have the latest version of Chrome? It's pretty easy, actually! Here's how to update Chrome on Mac, Windows, and Android.



If you use an iPhone or iPad, knowing if there's an app update is even simpler. Just go to the App Store app > profile icon in the top right > Available Updates. If Chrome is listed there, tap Update.

How to Check for a Chrome Update on Windows or Mac

The steps are identical regardless of operating system you are using.

Open Chrome > click three-dot icon in the top right > Help > About Google Chrome. When you load the page that displays the Chrome version number, Chrome automatically checks to see if there's a new version. If there is, it will prompt you to install it. If there isn't it will let you know Chrome is up to date. Set Chrome to automatically update by clicking that menu and you won't ever have to check again.

How to Check for a Chrome Update on Android

Checking for updates in Android just involves a couple of taps.

Open the Google Play Store app. Tap your profile icon in the top right. Tap Manage Apps & Devices. Tap Updates Available and then browse to find Chrome. Tap the box next to Chrome to select it. Tap the checkmark and circle icon to install the Chrome update.