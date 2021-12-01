What to Know Go to File Explorer > This PC > Devices and drives to locate your inserted flash drive.



> > to locate your inserted flash drive. To check storage space, right-click on the flash drive and select Properties .



. Capacity is the total space of the flash drive and Free Space is the available space for more storage.

It's critical to know the exact storage space on a flash drive before you start moving files. The file, or batches of files, might not fit in the available storage space of the flash drive. This article shows you how to check storage space on a flash drive and the methods to free up space for your files.



What Is the Storage Capacity of a Flash Drive?

You should always check if your flash drive has enough space to hold every file you want to transfer. It's easy to know the storage capacity of a flash drive from File Explorer.



Plug the flash drive into a USB port. An autoplay notification can pop up on the right prompting you to take an action on the flash drive. Ignore it and move to the next step.

Press Win + E to open File Explorer. You can also open File Explorer by clicking its folder icon on the Windows taskbar.

The left sidebar lists the installation drive, folder shortcuts, any network drives, secondary drives like an inserted flash drive, and options like This PC.

Select This PC in the left sidebar. The USB flash drive icon is displayed on the right window under the Devices and drives section. The storage capacity of the flash drive is indicated below the icon.

Right-click the USB flash drive icon and select Properties on the menu.

Ensure the General tab of the Properties dialog is visible.

The number of bytes next to Free space is the amount of free storage on your USB drive. The total size of the drive is shown next to Capacity. A pie chart displays the ratio of free space to used space.



How Do I Free Up Space on a Flash Drive?

Flash drives are inexpensive backup devices. But that doesn't mean you should hoard them with files you don't need. Here are a few quick ways to free up space on a flash drive and avoid the "There is not enough space on USB flash drive" message.



Delete Files Manually

Manually selecting the files and deleting them is the quickest route to free up extra space on your flash drive.



Insert your flash drive into a free USB port.

Double-click or select the flash drive to open it.

From the File Explorer menu bar, select View > Show > Hidden items to reveal any hidden files and folders.

Select the files you want to delete and press the Delete key on your keyboard.



Format the Flash Drive

Format the flash drive only when you want to erase the entire content stored in the drive and set a file allocation system from scratch.



You can't undo this action. Make sure you don't need any of the files on the flash drive or you already have a copy of them elsewhere.