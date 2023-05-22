Smart & Connected Life > Connected Car Tech How to Check Real-Time Traffic in Google Maps Traffic information is so important, it's one tap away inside Layers By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the SVP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 22, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Check Traffic on a Phone Check Traffic on a Computer View Traffic for Another Day What the Colors Mean Tips for Viewing Traffic Frequently Asked Questions What to Know From the app: tap layers button > Traffic.From website: hover over Layers > select Traffic. Choose Live traffic > Typical traffic for other days/times.Green roads mean no traffic delays. Orange and red indicate slower traffic. This article explains how to see traffic on Google Maps from the desktop website and the mobile app for iOS and Android. How to Check Google Maps Traffic on Android or iOS It's easy to see Google Maps traffic from your phone or tablet, as long as you know where to look. Tap the layers button at the top-right of the app. Choose Traffic. Press X on the layers panel, or select the map, to see traffic on Google Maps. Traffic data isn't available for all roads. How to Check Google Maps Traffic on a Computer Browsing Google Maps with traffic is also possible from a computer via the desktop website. It works a lot like the mobile app. Hover your mouse over the Layers button in the bottom-left corner of the map. Select Traffic from the pop-up panel. Move the mouse pointer away from the menu to close it and view live traffic. How to View Google Maps Traffic for Other Times and Days The Google Maps website (not the mobile app) includes live traffic information and typical traffic details. It lets you see what traffic usually looks like for any time of day on any day of the week. As an example, let's see what West Hollywood traffic might look like on a Friday evening: Turn on live traffic (see above), and then locate the area you're interested in viewing traffic for on the map. Select Live traffic at the bottom of the map, and then choose Typical traffic from the menu. Select the day and time you want to see traffic. The map will update automatically to show typical traffic for that specific time of day. Decoding Google Maps Traffic Colors Google Maps highlights roads with one of these colors to indicate the various levels of traffic: Green: No traffic delaysOrange: Medium traffic amountRed: Traffic delaysDark red: Even slower traffic Tips for Viewing Google Maps Traffic Here are some other things to consider: Use the Nearby Traffic widget on Android (called Google Traffic on iOS) to view current traffic conditions on your home screen without having to open Google Maps. If you're planning a route, you'll see blue lines to indicate the selected path and gray lines to show alternate routes on Google Maps. If you watch a busy area for a few moments, you might see the road change color in real time as traffic increases or decreases. This can help you decide when to get back on the road if traffic concerns you. FAQ How does Google Maps know the traffic? Google knows the location of each person who uses Google Maps and has given it permission to use their location. It also knows if they are moving or not. Google collates that data to identify areas in which many users are driving but not moving; those show up as red in the app. Is traffic information free? Yes, it's included with the use of Google Maps. However, you have to give Google permission to access your location to have traffic and turn-by-turn directions. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit