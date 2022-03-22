How to Check if a Computer Can Run a Game

What to Know Press Ctrl + Shift + Escape to open Task Manager.

+ + to open Task Manager. Select the Performance tab and select CPU , Memory , and GPU to see what hardware you have.

tab and select , , and to see what hardware you have. Compare your hardware to the minimum and recommended specs for a game on its store page.



This article will explain how to check if your computer can run a game by comparing your PC's specs, the minimum and recommended hardware requirements of the game.

How Do I Check to See if My Computer Can Run a Game?

Most games have both minimum and recommended hardware requirements. To just play the game at its lowest settings, you need a PC which matches or exceeds the minimum specs. PCs as good as, or better than, the recommended specs, will deliver higher frame rates, support for higher resolutions, and a better looking and playing gaming experience.

It isn't always easy to tell whether your PC does match or exceed the minimum specifications, as different generations of CPUs and GPUs aren't always easily directly comparable. This becomes even more complicated when you throw laptop CPUs and GPUs into the mix, which also aren't easily comparable to their desktop counterparts.



A good rule of thumb is if your CPU and GPU are newer than the minimum specs, you can probably play the game. This is usually designated by having a higher number than that of the component recommended. For example, a GTX 1080 is newer and much better than a GTX 770, and an Intel Core i3-10400 is better than an i5-4440.

To find out if your PC meets those demands, you'll need to know the requirements set by the developer, and your own PC's specifications.

Find the game's minimum and/or recommended specifications by looking at its digital storage page, or if you've purchased a physical copy, check the back of the box. The manual may have more information, too. While the minimum requirements will work, always shoot for recommended specs for really good game play. To find out your PC's specifications, press Ctrl+Shift+Escape to open Task Manager. Then select the Performance tab. Using the left-hand menu, select CPU, Memory, and GPU and note down what each of them has noted in the top-right corner. Free storage space on your main hard drive is important, too. Check Disk 0 or C drive, to see if there's likely to be room for games to install. The installed CPU highlighted in the Windows Task Manager. Compare the specifications of your PC with the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the game you want to play. If your PC matches or exceeds them, then you should have no problem playing. If it doesn't, you might run into some trouble and should consider upgrading or replacing your PC.

Why Won't My Computer Run a PC Game?

There are a number of reasons why your computer won't run a certain PC game. Your hardware may not be powerful enough, your drivers could be out of date, you could have malware that's affecting your PC, or there might just be a bug with the game.

Here are some tips to try to get the game working: