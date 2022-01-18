How to Check DNS Settings

What to Know You can use a DNS testing website to check your DNS on Windows, Mac, or any mobile device that uses a web browser.

Enter ipconfig /all in the Windows command prompt or scutil --dns | grep 'nameserver\[[0-9]*\]' in the macOS Terminal to check DNS.

This article explains how to check your DNS settings, including how to check and change DNS settings on Windows, and how to verify DNS on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How Do I Check My DNS Settings?

The process of checking DNS settings is different depending on the type of device you’re using. Windows and macOS allow you to check and change your DNS settings through the Windows Control Panel and macOS Preferences respectively, but you can also check and test DNS through the Command Prompt or Terminal. Other devices, like game consoles, sometimes have options to check or test your DNS settings that are usually found in a network settings menu.

How Do You Check if DNS Is Working?

If you’re using a device like a computer, tablet, or phone, there are a few ways to check if DNS is working. If you don’t have any trouble visiting websites, then your DNS is probably working just fine. If you suspect there might be an issue, then you can use a DNS testing website to verify your DNS settings are working.



If you can’t access a DNS testing website from your device, that may indicate a problem with your DNS server settings. In that case, try switching to a different free public DNS server and then check to see if the DNS testing website works.

Here’s how to check if your DNS is working with a DNS testing site:

Navigate to the DNS leak test site. Click Standard Test. Check the ISP column. If the ISP column lists the correct DNS, then your DNS is working. For example, the computer used to run this test is set to use Google DNS servers, which is reflected in the ISP column. If you don’t see the correct DNS, double check the DNS settings on your device. You may also need to change the DNS settings on your router.

You can also check if your DNS is working in Windows using the Command Prompt, and in macOS using Terminal. Other devices that rely on internet access, like game consoles, include built-in functionality to check if your DNS is working.

How Do I Check My DNS Settings in Windows?

You can change your DNS settings in Windows in the Network and Sharing Center, which is accessed through the Control Panel, and you can check your current settings there as well. If you want to check your DNS settings and also check if your DNS is working, you can do that through the Command Prompt.

Here’s how to check DNS settings in Windows and see if your DNS is working:



Open the Command Prompt. Type ipconfig /all and press enter. Look for the DNS Servers entry to check your DNS settings and verify that they are correct. If you don't see the correct DNS servers, double check your DNS settings in the Network and Sharing Center. Type nslookup lifewire.com and press enter. Verify that the correct IP addresses are displayed. If you see a message like Host (website address) not found, that may indicate a problem with your DNS servers. Try changing to different DNS servers and check again.

How Do I Check My DNS Settings in macOS?

You can change your DNS settings on a Mac through Network settings in the Preferences menu, and you can check your current DNS settings in the same place as well. You can also check and test your DNS on a Mac by entering commands into the Terminal.

Here’s how to check and test DNS in macOS through the Terminal:



Open Terminal. Type scutil --dns | grep 'nameserver\[[0-9]*\]' and press Enter. Your current DNS servers will be displayed in the terminal. If you see the incorrect servers listed, check your network settings. Type dig lifewire.com and press Enter. Verify that the correct IP addresses are displayed. If the incorrect IP addresses are displayed, or you see an error, try switching to different DNS servers.

How to Verify DNS Settings on a PlayStation

Here's how to verify your DNS settings on a PlayStation 4 (with PlayStation 3 settings in parentheses):



Navigate to Settings. Select Network (Network Settings on PS3). Select Set Up Internet Connection (Internet Connection Settings, then OK, then Custom). Choose Use Wi-Fi (Wireless) if you are connected wirelessly, or Use a LAN Cable (Wired Connection) if you are connected via an ethernet cable. If you are connected via Wi-Fi: Under Use Wi-Fi , select Custom (WLAN section, Enter Manually, then press right on the d-pad to select IP Address Setting)

, select (WLAN section, Enter Manually, then press right on the d-pad to select IP Address Setting) Select your Wi-Fi network. If you are connected via ethernet: Select Custom (Auto-Detect) for the Operation mode. Choose Automatic for the IP Address Settings. Choose Do Not Specify (Do Not Set) for the DHCP Host Name. Choose Automatic for the DNS Settings. Choose Automatic for the MTU Settings. Choose Do Not Use for the Proxy Server (then Enable for UPnP, then save settings with the X button) Choose Test Connection.

How to Check DNS On an Xbox 360

Here’s how to set and check your DNS settings on an Xbox 360:

Press the Guide button on your controller. Navigate to Settings > System Settings. Select Network Settings. Locate your network and select Configure Network. Select DNS Settings > Automatic. Shut down your Xbox 360, and then turn it back on. heck to see if online apps and games work.

How to Check DNS on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Here’s how to check your DNS settings on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S:

