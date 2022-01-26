How to Check CPU Usage in Windows 11

What to Know View CPU usage via Task Manager: CTRL + Shift + ESC > click Task Manager > click the Performance tab or stay in Processes.

This guide will show you how to check your computer’s CPU usage so you can learn how to keep everything in check.

How Can I Check My Computer's CPU Usage?

All the major components in a computer rely on the CPU to function. If you notice slow performance, check your CPU's usage via one of the three main tools available in a Windows 11 system: Task Manager, Resource Monitor, and the Performance Monitor.

Using Task Manager to Check CPU Usage

The Task Manager provides an overview of which apps and processes are currently running and how much of the hardware each uses, namely the CPU. The Task Manager's functionality is pretty straightforward but handy nonetheless if you want a basic idea of what's going on.

Start by pressing CTRL + Shift + Esc on your keyboard.

In the following window, click Task Manager.

While in Task Manager, click the Performance tab.

Here in the Performance tab, you can see how much of the CPU the computer is currently using.

If you want to see which apps are using the CPU the most, head back to the Processes tab.

You can free up resources by right-clicking the entry taking up the most and select End task.

Using the Resource Monitor to Check CPU Usage

The Resource Monitor is similar to the Task Manager but gives much more information by explaining how your apps are using the CPU. Use it to help decide how to improve an app's performance.

In the Search bar, type Resource Monitor and select the top entry that appears.

The Resources Manager opens up to the Overview tab which displays system information.

Click the CPU tab to view the processor’s usage. It also shows how much of the CPU is available and what is running.

If you right-click an entry, you’ll be able to search for information on it online with Search Online or turn it off with End Process.

Using the Performance Monitor to Check CPU Usage

The Performance Monitor is a tool to allow you to study how apps perform in real-time or by collecting data to use for later analysis. With this tool, you may discover which apps are behaving abnormally and hopefully the reason, too.

Open up the Search bar and type Performance Monitor.

Click the first entry and the app will open to System Summary. If you click the Performance Monitor tab, you will see the CPU performing in real-time.

If you want to add a counter to keep track of an app's performance, click the green Add button.

In this window, you can add another counter by locating the app in the left-hand list under Select counter from computer.

Once found, select it and click the Add button on the bottom.

The entry will appear on the right. Select the OK button and it will appear in the Performance Monitor.

Every counter added will have its own corresponding color to differentiate it.

Does Windows 11 Use More CPU?

Windows 11 is well optimized, so, by itself, it doesn't take up a lot of the CPU's resources. However, that doesn't mean the apps you are using are optimized.



High CPU consumption in a Windows 11 computer can be from pending updates, antivirus software preventing certain operations, faulty installations, or poorly optimized apps. For example, Google Chrome is well known to be a very high-resource app and, with enough tabs open, can cause performance issues.

Performance issues are a sign of high CPU usage. High CPU usage can cause apps to perform sluggishly or even crash. And, of course, high CPU usage can heat the computer and cause the cooling fans to spin quite loudly.