Three Ways to Check CPU Temperature in Windows 11

Using UEFI: Settings > System > Recovery > Restart now. Click Troubleshoot > Advanced Options > UEFI Firmware Settings, Restart.

This article explains how to check the CPU temperature in Windows 11.

How to See CPU Temp in Windows 11

Windows 11 doesn’t have a built-in way to check your CPU temperature, but you can check it in the UEFI or BIOS before Windows starts up. If you want to monitor the CPU temperature while Windows 11 is running, you can use a third-party app like Speccy, or a utility from a CPU, GPU, or peripheral manufacturer.

Some peripherals, like gaming mice and headsets, include software that lets you check and monitor your CPU and GPU temperatures in real time. This software is typically geared toward managing the specific peripheral, but it can also be useful for checking CPU temp without needing to install additional software. Intel and AMD also provide tools for checking your CPU temperature, typically packaged with an overclocking utility. For example, you can check your CPU temperature using Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility and AMD’s Ryzen Master app.

Checking CPU Temperature Using UEFI

UEFI and BIOS are types of firmware that are responsible for starting up your computer before Windows 11 takes over. Every PC has either UEFI or BIOS, and you can typically check your CPU temperature there, so this is a good option if you don’t want to install any additional software, and you don’t happen to already have an app that’s capable of displaying your CPU temperature.

The catch with this method is that you can only access your UEFI or BIOS during the boot process, before Windows 11 starts, so you can’t use this method to see the CPU temperature when you’re actually using Windows, playing a game, or performing any other resource-intensive tasks that can cause the CPU to heat up.

CPU temperature isn't always displayed in BIOS or UEFI. If you don't see it in yours, you'll need to restart Windows 11 and check using a third-party app.

Here’s how to check your CPU temperature using UEFI or BIOS:



Open Settings, and click System. Click Recovery. In Recovery options, click Restart now. Your computer will restart. When you see the startup options screen, click Troubleshoot. Click Advanced options. Click UEFI Firmware Settings. If your computer has BIOS, click that instead. Click Restart. When your computer restarts and loads the UEFI home screen, look for CPU Core Temperature. If you don’t see your CPU temp on the home screen, navigate to an option like Advanced, Power, or H/W Monitor menu using your arrow keys, and select it by pressing enter.

How to See CPU Temp in Windows 11 Using Speccy

There are a lot of apps that can display your CPU temperature in Windows 11, but Speccy is a highly rated option that’s available directly from the Microsoft Store.

Here’s how to check your CPU temperature in Windows 11 using Speccy:



Download and Install Speccy from the Windows Store. Get Speccy from the Microsoft Store Open Speccy and click CPU in the menu on the left for more information. You can also see the overall temperature of your CPU by checking the CPU section on the Summary tab. On the CPU tab, you can see the temperature of each individual core of your CPU. You can also click the Graphics tab to see the temperature of your GPU.

How to See CPU Temp in Windows 11 Using Other Apps

If you have a gaming mouse, keyboard, or headset that includes a settings or monitoring app, it may have the capability to display your CPU temperature. Intel and AMD both have apps used to overclock a CPU and, as part of that, can display CPU temperature.

The following examples show how to see the CPU temp in Windows 11 using Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility and Corsair’s iCue. If you have an AMD CPU or gaming peripherals from another manufacturer, your apps will look different.

Here’s how to find the CPU temperature in Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility and Corsair’s iCue:



Click the magnifying glass on the taskbar, and type Intel. Then click Intel Extreme Tuning Utility when it appears in the search results. Click System Information, and look in the lower right corner for Package Temperature. You can also click Monitoring for a concise list of all the monitors. The Monitoring screen provides a list of all available monitors, including CPU temperature.

In other third party apps, including iCue, you need to open the app and then click an option like Dashboard or Monitors. Here you can see the temperature of each individual core and the temperature of the GPU.