6 Ways to Check Your AirPods Battery Status

What to Know To check AirPod battery on iPhone or iPad, put AirPods in case > hold case close to device > open the case.

To check AirPods battery without the case, tap and hold home screen > + > Batteries > chose style > Add Widget .

> > chose style > . To check AirPods battery on a Mac, pair AirPods to Mac > Bluetooth menu.

This article provides six ways, including multiple options for using your iPhone or iPad, asking Siri, and checking the AirPods case itself.

How to Check Your AirPods' Battery Using the Case

An easy way is to look at the indicator light on the AirPods case to get information about battery level; this option isn't as detailed as others.

Put the earbuds into the case, and then check the color of the light. An amber light means the earbuds are charging, while a green light means both the earbuds and the case are fully charged. If the earbuds aren't in the case, amber means the case is charging, and green means the case is fully charged.

Depending on the model, the indicator light may be on the inside or the outside of your AirPods case.

How to Check AirPod Batteries With Siri

Another quick way is to use Apple's virtual assistant. Siri can tell you your AirPods' battery status with a quick voice prompt. Ask things like, "What's the battery level for my AirPods?" or "What's the battery level for my AirPods case?" Siri will respond with the battery percentage.

This method is as quick as checking the indicator light on the case, and it's more specific.

How to Do an AirPod Battery Check on iPhone and iPad With the Case

Probably the easiest way to check your AirPod battery is to use a feature built into iPhones and iPads. For this, your AirPods must be paired to the device you want to use to check the battery. Once that's done, you can follow these steps to check battery life at any time:

Put the AirPods into the case and close it. Hold the case close to the iPhone or iPad. Open the case. A pop-up on the device's screen shows each earbud's battery level and the case.

How to Get Your Battery Status in iOS/iPadOS Without the Case

Use the battery widget if you don't have the AirPods case handy but still want to know the battery level. This home screen widget is a tool you can add to your iPhone or iPad home screen, providing a quick battery check for items paired to the device. Here's what to do:

On the device's home screen, tap and hold an empty area. Tap + in top left. Scroll down and tap Batteries. Choose the size, style, and information for the widget by swiping side to side. When you have the option you want, tap Add Widget.

Tap Done. With that done, your AirPods battery status is embedded on your device's home screen. The widget also displays iPhone or iPad and Apple Watch batteries if you have a Watch paired to this device.



How to Check AirPod Battery Life on a Mac

Like using AirPods with your Mac? You can check their battery life on your computer this way:

Once your AirPods are connected to your Mac, open the AirPods case. You can take the earbuds out if you want. Click the Bluetooth icon in the top right of the menubar. The Bluetooth menu shows the battery levels for your AirPods.

How to Check AirPod Battery on Android

You can also use AirPods with Android devices since they work like any other Bluetooth headphones. But, because AirPods are Apple products, some features only work on Apple devices. Easy ways to check AirPods batteries is one of those features.

So, if you use AirPods with Android, there's no built-in battery check feature. Instead, you have to install a third-party app. We haven't tested them, so we can't recommend any, but some options include AirBattery (download at Google Play) and MaterialPods (download at Google Play).

