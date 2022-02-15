What to Know Download and install an AirPod battery monitoring app from Google Play, i.e. AirBattery.

Pair your AirPods to your Android device, and place them in the charging case.

Launch the AirPod battery monitoring app, open the AirPods case, and the battery levels will be displayed on your Android phone.

This article explains how to check the battery level of AirPods using an Android phone. This feature is usually only available when using AirPods with an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, but you can check AirPod battery levels on an Android phone with the help of an app.

Can You Check AirPods Battery Stats on Android Phones?

While you can connect AirPods to Android phones and other non-Apple devices easily enough, there’s no built-in way to check the battery status. AirPods are easier to use with Apple devices, as the connection process is much simpler, and Apple devices are designed to show you the battery status of both the AirPods and the case. Connecting AirPods to non-Apple devices is accomplished through manual pairing, and checking the battery status can only be done with the help of a third party app.

The Google Play store has a number of third party apps which allow you to check the battery status of AirPods and other wireless devices. These apps are all from third party sources, not Apple or Google, and they’re often supported by in-app advertisements.

How to Check AirPod Battery Levels on an Android Phone

To check AirPod battery levels on an Android phone, open the Google Play store and search for “AirPod battery app.” There are a lot of options, and they all perform the same basic function. If one doesn’t work for you, uninstall it and try a different one.

Here’s how to check AirPod battery levels on an Android phone:



Pair your AirPods to your Android phone. Search for and install an AirPod battery level app, i.e. AirBattery. Tap GRANT PERMISSION. Tap GRANT PERMISSION. Tap AirBattery. Tap the toggle for Allow display over other apps. Tap <. Tap <. Tap IGNORE. If you have trouble using the battery monitor in the future, you can try disabling power optimization using the method shown on this screen. Tap your AirPods model. Open the AirBattery app. Open your AirPods case with your AirPods inserted. The battery status of your AirPods and AirPods case will be displayed on the pop-up card. If the status isn’t displayed, try closing the AirPods case and opening it again, and make sure the case isn’t too far away from your phone.

Do Other AirPods Features Work on Android Phones?

Most AirPod features work when connected to an Android phone, with the exception of Siri and the Fit Test. You can’t use your AirPods to ask Siri questions when connected to an Android phone, as Android has its own virtual assistant. If you’ve recently replaced your AirPod Pro tips, there’s no way to automatically discover the correct size tips using Android. The Fit Test function is only available on iOS, so you have to use trial and error when replacing AirPod Pro tips with an Android phone.

Other features work when using AirPods with Android phones, but you need to activate them with the stem buttons. For example, you can turn on active noise cancellation on iOS and macOS through the control center, but it isn't an option on Android.

Here’s how to use active noise cancellation and other AirPod features on an Android phone: