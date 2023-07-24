How ChatGPT's New Memory Feature Can Help You Get Things Done Faster

The AI chatbot ChatGPT is getting an upgrade that lets it remember conversations.

The feature boost could make chats more efficient.

But some observers say that the new memory component will increase privacy concerns.

OpenAI's ChatGPT platform will now remember who you are, and experts say the new feature could boost your productivity.

The "custom instructions" update enables users to set their preferences on how ChatGPT responds in a conversation. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot will be able to recall some background in its interactions with users.

"A dialogue with AI should not happen just one time," Xiaozhong Liu, a professor of computer science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Instead, the chat model should understand the context or discourse of the conversation."

ChatGPT's Memories of You

OpenAI said that the new memory feature comes in response to user complaints about the difficulty of starting every chat fresh.

"For example, a teacher crafting a lesson plan no longer has to repeat that they're teaching 3rd-grade science," OpenAI wrote on its website. "A developer preferring efficient code in a language that's not Python—they can say it once, and it's understood. Grocery shopping for a big family becomes easier, with the model accounting for six servings in the grocery list.

ChatGPT's new functionality will result in more unique and customized engagement, Vikas Kaushik, the CEO of the software development firm TechAhead, said in an email to Lifewire.

"Users can have seamless conversations because of this personalization, which also helps ChatGPT comprehend users' preferences, conversational context, and past interactions," he added. "As a result, this improved comprehension may result in suggestions and responses that are more precise."

The new memory feature also means users won't need to reintroduce themselves whenever they start a chat, Vladimir Fomenko, the founder of Infatica, said in an email interview.

"This leads to seamless and continuous conversations, creating a sense of familiarity and trust as if conversing with an acquaintance who knows me well," he added. "The memory function empowers ChatGPT to comprehend better users' preferences, interests, and specific needs, resulting in tailored responses."

But ChatGPT's memory boost comes with privacy concerns.

The big question—and worry, for many—is how private data is used to inform the model.

"The big question—and worry, for many—is how private data is used to inform the model," tech analyst Rebecca Wettemann, a principal at Valoir, said in an email. "If a user is sharing private data, it would be remembered moving forward, compounding that risk."

OpenAI acknowledged privacy concerns in its blog post, saying that it may use custom instructions to improve model performance for our users. Still, you can turn this off via data controls. "As with ChatGPT conversations, we take steps to remove personal identifiers found in custom instructions before they are used to improve model performance," the company added.

The new custom instruction feature is currently in beta, and it will initially be available for users on the Plus plan, with broader availability planned for the coming weeks.

New Benefits to ChatGPT

The new memory feature isn't the only upgrade coming to ChatGPT. The bot is also getting support for multiple languages, emotional intelligence, integration with real-world data, visual and auditory understanding, code writing and debugging, personal assistant capabilities, and advanced context comprehension, analyst Er. Ankit Dhadwal pointed out in an email.

"The feature of multiple languages can be utilized across various industries, including the entertainment industry," he added. "Generating a video script in multiple languages can be done with a single command, saving time and allowing humans to focus on other tasks."

One notable improvement lies in ChatGPT's increased conversational depth, Fomenko said. Unlike in the past, where AI interactions could feel disjointed, the bot now sustains more coherent and meaningful conversations, delving deeper into topics. "This elevates its utility as a valuable learning and problem-solving resource," he added.

Another enhancement is the integration of real-time information. ChatGPT can now provide current news, statistics, and other relevant details with access to up-to-date data. "This bolsters the AI's credibility and ensures users receive accurate and timely responses to their queries," Fomenko said.

OpenAI has also made strides in refining ChatGPT's empathy and emotional intelligence, Fomenko noted.

"The AI is now better equipped to recognize and respond to emotions, imbuing interactions with a more human-like and compassionate touch," he said. "This can significantly benefit users seeking emotional support or a non-judgmental listener."