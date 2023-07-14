ChatGPT Not Your Thing? Try These 11 Alternatives

I tested and chatted with dozens of options to come up with these top choices that I think you'll also love:

You're after this list if you want an alternative to ChatGPT because of capacity issues, lack of features, or no real-time internet access by default. Or maybe you like to try new AI tools!

I've used ChatGPT a lot, and while it's definitely a powerful AI chatbot that can hold conversations, generate text, and translate languages, it's not the only option on the market. Loads of similar websites and apps have cropped up since its inception, each with unique strengths and weaknesses.

01 of 11 Google Bard: Best for Real-Time Information From the Web What We Like Accesses the internet by default.

Optional voice-to-text input.

Can display photos in results.



Completely free.

Conversation history. What We Don't Like Its ability to hold context is purposefully limited for now.

You must have a Google account. Bard is Google's AI chatbot. Powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), the company says Bard "can supercharge your imagination, boost your productivity, and help you bring your ideas to life." Bard is fun to play with and easy and intuitive to use. Like ChatGPT, it accepts text input to help you write code, generate stories, look up information, and more. It'll even analyze an image you send it, meaning you can ask questions about a photo! This is my #1 choice for the best alternative to ChatGPT because it's always connected to the web (no plugin needed!), and it feels incredibly easy to use. Here are some other things I appreciated while using it: Precise location access provides relevant responses to where I am.

Displays results in one chunk instead of typing it out in real-time. This makes skimming the results easier than with ChatGPT.

Results can be converted into a new Gmail message or exported to Google Docs.

Previous chats can be pinned at the top of the page for easy retrieval.

Results can be read aloud.

Share a link to the conversation.

02 of 11 AnonChatGPT: Best for Using ChatGPT Without an Account What We Like Anonymous ChatGPT access.

Doesn't feel as 'locked down' as when using OpenAI's website. What We Don't Like Can't share or easily copy responses.

Supports only one conversation at a time.



03 of 11 Copy.ai: Best for Summarizing Text What We Like Pulls live information from the web.

Prompt library built-in.

Includes other amazing writing tools.

Free option and affordable paid plan.

Supports several languages. What We Don't Like There's a learning curve, so you might need the help docs. Copy.ai offers way more than just text summarizations, but I mention this first because it really is awesome at it. I have found it super useful for really long essays, blog articles, and lists I just don't have the time to fully read. As you can see in the screenshot, I fed it a URL, and it quickly and accurately read and understood the task. I got the same results with countless articles I tested. You'll love using this if you find yourself skipping interesting articles just because they're too long to consume right now. Check out Copy.ai, and you'll find it's like ChatGPT on steroids, chock-full of countless valuable qualities. Below are some of the coolest features I found to help me write social media descriptions, generate blog ideas, and even write a birthday card! Create your own brand voice to generate content in line with your brand.

Easily reuse important data by adding text or uploading files to your Infobase.



Use dozens of premade templates to generate content from emails and websites to videos, cover letters, and more.

04 of 11 Character.AI: Best for Character-Based Conversations What We Like Saves conversation history with each character.

Start using it without an account.

Lots of help docs if you need them.

05 of 11 ChatPDF: Best for Answering Questions From PDFs What We Like Quick to analyze the document.

Supports follow-up questions.

06 of 11 Bing Chat: Best for Edge Users What We Like Built-in to Edge and Windows 11.

Edit the conversation style.

Export responses to a file.

Cites its sources.

Includes visuals, such as an interactive weather widget. What We Don't Like Requires Microsoft Edge.

Results include ads. Microsoft's AI chatbot is called Bing Chat. It's tied into the Bing search engine, so it's always accessing the internet to give updated results. Although it's similar to Bard, I like that with Bing Chat it's easy to switch between Chat and Search if one feels like it'd be more useful than the other. There are three conversation styles to pick from, depending on how you want the chatbot to respond. I personally like Balanced for most situations because it blends the other two nicely, but Precise is nice for when I want a straightforward answer, and Creative is just fun to play around with. In most cases, you can get more information about a response by clicking through the sources and additional information provided below each result. Bing Chat only works if it's opened from the Edge browser. There's also a shortcut to it on the Windows 11 taskbar.

07 of 11 NoowAI: Best for Quick Answers What We Like No user account needed.

Completely free.

Works with any language input. What We Don't Like Can't store past conversations.

08 of 11 Flawlessly.ai: Best for Quick Grammar Fixes What We Like Incredibly easy to use.

Doesn't require a user account. What We Don't Like Might sound too professional for some situations.



Only produces English results. The idea behind this free ChatGPT alternative is simple: it makes any writing flawless. While it does produce rather highfalutin results, I can see this aiding in professional correspondence like business-related emails. To use it, just paste your previously written content (or type something new) into the provided box to have it correct your grammar. It can be any text: notes, stories, emails, blog posts, etc. It'll spit out the same stuff you wrote in just a few seconds, but this time you can feel confident that it's grammatically correct. I tried this several times with completely different text, both long and short samples, and it did surprisingly well. I recommend this for anyone who struggles with general grammar rules or who isn't quite fluent in English.

09 of 11 Phind: Best for Learning How to Code What We Like Live connection to the internet.

Helpful shortcut to test the fixed code on Replit.

Detailed answers with lots of sources provided.

Keeps track of previous threads.

10 of 11 iAsk.AI: Best AI Search Engine What We Like Several ways to target specific sources for better results.

Easy to copy results to the clipboard. What We Don't Like Has some UI bugs.

Could be better at using relevant sources. Some AI tools that can search the web don't discriminate, meaning they use the whole internet in each search. This might be helpful sometimes, but other times it doesn't make much sense to do so. iAsk.AI is built differently to target forums, academic sources, books, or wiki pages. Just type something into the box and choose a category so that it uses specific kinds of sources to generate results. I've been getting great answers using it for all sorts of queries. For example, I was curious about how a specific medical procedure works, so I searched only for authoritative academic sources. Conversely, I used the forums search to get a list of gift ideas for a woman who likes cats, so it referenced Reddit and some pet-focused forums for answers from real people.

Visit iAsk.AI