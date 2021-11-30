How to Charge a Lenovo Laptop Without its Charger

What to Know If the Lenovo laptop has a USB-C port, most any USB-C charger will work. A recent MacBook Pro charger would work just fine.

Use a power bank to have a regular source of power for your Lenovo laptop.



Some phone chargers, including Samsung and Google phones, can recharge your laptop if they are also USB-C based.

This article teaches you how to charge your Lenovo laptop when you don't have its regular charger available to you. It looks at multiple different ways of doing so.



Is There Any Way to Charge a Lenovo Laptop Without Its Charger?

Yes, you can recharge your laptop's battery even if you don't have the charger with you. One of the simplest ways is to use a power bank or portable charger. Here's what to do.



Buy a power bank. Make sure the power bank supports laptop charging and has enough capacity to cope with the demands of a laptop. Charge the power bank via a power source.

Plug the power bank into your Lenovo laptop.

Wait for it to recharge sufficiently.



Can You Charge a Lenovo Laptop With USB?

It's possible to charge some Lenovo laptops via USB. It's important to check what USB ports you have on your laptop. If you have a USB-C connection, it's possible to recharge through this method providing the charger supports PD (Power Delivery). If you're not sure, check the ports on your laptop. They often have USB-C displayed on them in small print. Here's how to charge via USB-C.



Which type of USB port you have matters. You will not be able to charge your laptop if the laptop only has regular USB-A connections.

Buy a USB-C charger ensuring the voltage is correct.

If the voltage is lower than the laptop requires, it may still work but it will recharge at a slower speed. Plug the USB-C charger into your laptop and then plug it into a power source.

The laptop will now start charging.



Can I Charge My Laptop With My Phone Charger?

Yes, it's possible to charge your Lenovo laptop with your phone charger but there are some caveats. The phone charger needs to be a USB-C charger which tends to come with newer and high-end smartphones including Samsung, Huawei and Google Pixel phones. The laptop also needs to have a USB-C port.



If either of these devices don't support USB-C, you can't recharge your laptop via your phone charger. Regular USB-A (the rectangular kind) isn't compatible.



Can I Charge My Lenovo Laptop With USB-C Phone Charger?

Yes. If the phone charger is a USB-C based charger and your Lenovo laptop has a USB-C port, you can plug it in to recharge.



While it will charge your Lenovo laptop, it's possible it may recharge slower than using a dedicated laptop charger. That's because phones typically offer a different and lower voltage range than laptops so a phone charger is best seen as a last resort for people needing to charge their laptop.



What Other Methods Can I Use to Charge My Lenovo Laptop?

It's also possible to use a universal laptop charger to charge your laptop. These devices come with several AC adapters so they can fit a variety of different laptop needs.



Such devices are particularly useful if you have more than one laptop and want a charger that works for multiple different devices.

