How to Change the Voicemail Greeting on an iPhone

What to Know Phone > Voicemail > Greeting > Custom > Record > speak your greeting > Stop > Play > Save .

> > > > > speak your greeting > > > . If you have 2 phone numbers set up on your iPhone, ensure you are selecting the correct number.

This article explains how to create your own custom, personalized voicemail message on an iPhone.

How to Change Your Voicemail on iPhone

These instructions apply to iPhones running iOS 10 and up using the pre-installed Phone app. If you use another calling app, like Google Voice, the principles are the same but the steps are different.

Here's how to change your voicemail on an iPhone:

Open the Phone app. Tap Voicemail. Tap Greeting. If you haven't changed your voicemail greeting before, Default will be checked. Tap Custom. If you already have a custom message that you're changing, Custom will be checked. You can skip this step Tap Record and speak the voicemail greeting you want. When you're done with the message, tap Stop. To listen to the message, tap Play. If you like the greeting and want to use it, tap Save. If you want to change the greeting, tap Record again, speak a new greeting and tap Stop when you're done. Review it by tapping Play, and save it by tapping Save.

If you have two SIMs on your iPhone (available on iPhone XS and newer) and have two phone numbers configured, you can have two different outgoing voicemail messages, one for each number. You record each message the same way, but you just need to select which phone number each message is connected to.