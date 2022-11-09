How to Change the Time in Windows 11

Set the time manually or automatically and change the regional time and date format

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on November 9, 2022

  • Right-click on the Time and Date in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time.
  • Select the Set Time Automatically toggle to turn it Off, then select Change.
  • To change the time and date format, select Language and region > Regional format.

This article explains how to change the time on Windows 11. You can also change the format of the date and time based on your region.

How to Change the Clock in Windows 11

The quickest way to set the time manually is from the Windows taskbar.

  1. Right-click on the Time and Date widget in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time.

    Adjust Day and Time in Windows Task bar right-click menu

  2. Select the Set Time Automatically toggle to turn it Off.

    Set Time Automatically On toggle highlighted in Windows 11 Settings

  3. Select Change in the Set Date and Time manually section.

    Change highlighted in Windows 11 Settings

  4. Set the date and time, then select Change to confirm.

    Time settings and Change highlighted in Windows 11 Settings

How to Change the Time in Windows Control Panel

You can also set the date and time in the Windows Control Panel.

  1. Select the Search icon (the magnifying glass) in the Windows 11 taskbar.

    The Search icon (the magnifying glass) in the Windows 11 taskbar

  2. Search for Control Panel and choose the Control Panel app to open it.

    The Control Panel app in Windows 11 Search

  3. Select Clock and Region.

    Clock and Region in Windows Control Panel

  4. Select Date and Time.

    Date and Time in Windows Control Panel

  5. Choose the time and date manually. Select OK to confirm your changes.

    Time and date options and OK highlighted in Windows Control Panel

How to Automatically Set Your Date and Time Zone

If the time has been changed manually, you can set it back to automatic at any time.

  1. Right-click on the Time and Date widget in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time.

    Adjust Day and Time in Windows Task bar right-click menu

  2. Select the Set Time Automatically toggle to turn it On.

    Set Time Automatically Off toggle highlighted in Windows 11 Settings

  3. Check the Time Zone and Region at the top of the screen to make sure it's correct. If it's not, make sure you're connected to the internet.

    Time Zone and Region highlighted in Windows 11 Settings

To choose your time zone manually, select the dropdown menu next to Time zone.

Change Time and Date Format on Windows

The format for the date and time depends on your region, which you can set manually.

  1. Right-click on the Time and Date widget in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time.

    Adjust Day and Time in Windows Task bar right-click menu

  2. Select Language and region.

    Language and Region in Windows Time and Date settings

  3. Select Regional format to see the current time and date settings.

    Regional Format highlighted in Windows 11 Time and Language settings

  4. Select Recommended next to Regional Format.

    Recommended highlighted in Windows 11 Language and region settings

  5. Choose your preferred region for the date and time format.

    Time and date format dropdown highlighted in Windows 11 Language and region settings

  6. Make sure the regional date and time formats are what you want and select Change Formats.

    Regional settings and Change Formats highlighted in Windows 11 Language and Input settings
