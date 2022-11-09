How to Change the Time in Windows 11

What to Know Right-click on the Time and Date in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time .

in the Windows taskbar and select . Select the Set Time Automatically toggle to turn it Off , then select Change .

toggle to turn it , then select . To change the time and date format, select Language and region > Regional format.

This article explains how to change the time on Windows 11. You can also change the format of the date and time based on your region.

How to Change the Clock in Windows 11

The quickest way to set the time manually is from the Windows taskbar.



Right-click on the Time and Date widget in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time. Select the Set Time Automatically toggle to turn it Off.

Select Change in the Set Date and Time manually section. Set the date and time, then select Change to confirm.

How to Change the Time in Windows Control Panel

You can also set the date and time in the Windows Control Panel.

Select the Search icon (the magnifying glass) in the Windows 11 taskbar. Search for Control Panel and choose the Control Panel app to open it. Select Clock and Region. Select Date and Time.

Choose the time and date manually. Select OK to confirm your changes.

How to Automatically Set Your Date and Time Zone

If the time has been changed manually, you can set it back to automatic at any time.

Right-click on the Time and Date widget in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time. Select the Set Time Automatically toggle to turn it On. Check the Time Zone and Region at the top of the screen to make sure it's correct. If it's not, make sure you're connected to the internet.

To choose your time zone manually, select the dropdown menu next to Time zone.

Change Time and Date Format on Windows

The format for the date and time depends on your region, which you can set manually.



Right-click on the Time and Date widget in the Windows taskbar and select Adjust date and time.

Select Language and region.

Select Regional format to see the current time and date settings.

Select Recommended next to Regional Format. Choose your preferred region for the date and time format. Make sure the regional date and time formats are what you want and select Change Formats.