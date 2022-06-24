What to Know From Kindle home screen, tap top of screen > All Settings > Device Options > Device Time .

This article explains how to change the time on a Kindle Paperwhite.

How To Set the Time on a Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is designed to set itself automatically by synchronizing with Amazon’s servers and then adjusting based on your time zone. You can also set the time automatically though, which is helpful if you find that your Kindle Paperwhite displays the wrong time.

Here’s how to set the time on a Kindle Paperwhite:



Tap the v icon in the top middle of the Kindle home screen. Tap All Settings. Tap Device Options. Tap Device Time. Adjust the time by tapping the up and down arrows. Tap OK.

Why Does My Kindle Show the Wrong Time?

If your Kindle Paperwhite is displaying a time that is just a few minutes off, it’s probably due to some type of glitch. Setting the time manually will usually take care of it. If the time is consistently off by one hour, then it’s probably because Amazon’s servers think you’re in a different time zone, or the system isn’t correctly adjusting the time for daylight savings time.

For example, if you live in an area where DST isn’t observed, the servers may be adjusting the time anyway. In that case, setting the time manually will usually fix the problem until daylight savings time comes around again.

If you find that your Kindle time is consistently wrong even after setting the time manually, then you may want to consider restarting your Kindle. If that doesn’t work, then a factory reset may fix the problem. You will have to set your Kindle up again after a reset though, and re-download all of your books. If the time still drifts after that, you’ll need to contact Amazon for further assistance, as the Kindle probably has a hardware problem.



Why Does My Kindle Show Military Time?

If your Kindle shows the wrong time, like 13:30 or 22:50, that’s known as 24-hour or military time. There is no way to switch your Kindle between 12-hour and 24-hour time directly, as this setting is tied to the language you selected when you set the Kindle up. Some languages are set to use 12-hour time, and other languages are set to use 24 hour time.

There is a quirk in the case of Kindles that are set to the English language, in that Kindles set to use English (United Kingdom) will use 24-hour time, and Kindles set to use English (United States) will use 12-hour time. That means, if you speak English, you can force your Kindle to use either 12- or 24-hour time by setting the device to the corresponding language variation.

Here’s how to switch a Kindle Paperwhite to 12-hour time:



Tap the v icon in the top middle of the Kindle home screen. Tap All Settings. Tap Language & Dictionaries. Tap Language. Tap English (United States). Tap OK. Tap OK. Your Kindle will restart automatically at this point, and it may take several minutes.