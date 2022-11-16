How to Change the Time on an iPhone

What to Know Automatically: Settings > General > Date & Time > Set Automatically to on/green.

> > > to on/green. Manually: Settings > General > Date & Time > Set Automatically to off/white > time > time > choose time.

> > > to off/white > time > time > choose time. Match time zone: Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Settings > Setting Time Zone to on.

The iPhone should always know the right time. That's because the iPhone can automatically change its clock based on where you are and what time zone you're in. This article explains how to change the clock on an iPhone manually and automatically, and what to do when things aren't working.

How to Change the Clock on an iPhone Automatically

Most people will probably want to have the clock on their iPhone change automatically. This is the option that lets your iPhone detect where you are geographically through a combination of GPS and connecting to local cell phone networks—and adjust the clock on its own. You've probably benefitted from this when landing from a flight and seeing your iPhone clock change automatically once you leave Airplane Mode.

Follow these steps to set the iPhone clock to change automatically:

Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Date & Time. Move the Set Automatically slider to on/green. From now on, whenever your iPhone has a network connection, it will check the time over the internet and automatically adjust its clock to the correct local time.

How to Change the Clock on an iPhone Manually

Prefer to set your iPhone clock manually? You can do that, too. Here's how:

Tap Settings. Tap General. Tap Date & Time. Ensure the Set Automatically slider is set to off/white. With Set Automatically turned off, you can also manually select your Time Zone by tapping it. Tap the time beneath the Time Zone bar. Tap the time at the bottom of the section. Use the wheels to set the time on your iPhone.

What to Do if iPhone Time Won't Set Automatically

In most cases, the iPhone can set its time, change the clock, and update the time zone automatically. It does this by detecting its geo-location over the internet and with GPS. If that isn't working, here's what to do:

Tap Settings. Tap Privacy & Security. Tap Location Services. Ensure the Location Services slider is set to on/green. Swipe to the bottom of the screen and tap System Services. Ensure the Setting Time Zone slider is set to on/green.