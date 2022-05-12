How to Change the Time on an iPad

What to Know Settings app: General > Date & Time and turn off the Set Automatically toggle.

app: > and turn off the toggle. Next, tap the time that appears below to manually set the iPad's clock.

An iPad sets the correct time automatically when you set it up, but here's how to change the time if need to.



How to Change the Time on iPad

Follow the steps below to change the time on an iPad.

Open the Settings app. Select General. Select Date & Time. Tap Set Automatically to turn this feature off. A new field will appear below it. Select the time that appears in the new field below Set Automatically. This opens a calendar and time menu that will let you enter the time manually.

Any change to the iPad's time takes effect immediately and now you can exit the Settings app when finished.

Why Is the Time Wrong on My New iPad?

An iPad will attempt to set the time during the first-time setup process, but it will be unsuccessful if an iPad fails to establish an Internet connection during setup. The iPad should prompt you to set the time manually if this occurs, but it's easy to overlook this step.

An error or bug can also cause the issue. An iPad sets time automatically by detecting its location and then applying the correct time. It's usually right, but it's not perfect, and the iPad will set the wrong time if it's wrong about its location.

The steps above will let you manually set the correct time to fix an error.

Alternatively, you can turn Set Automatically off, then back on. This forces the iPad to repeat its attempt to find the time automatically and that may clear up your problem.

Should I Set the Time Automatically or Manually on iPad?

It's best to leave the Set Automatically feature on, if possible. If the feature isn't working correctly, repeatedly flipping Set Automatically on and off while connected to the Internet may clear up the issue. You can also try manually setting the time and then turning Set Automatically back on.



Manually setting the time on an iPad means the time may not adjust correctly for Daylight Savings Time, if this applies to your area. The iPad's clock won't automatically update if you cross into a new time zone, either.

Besides showing an incorrect time, this might cause calendar notifications or alarms to occur at the wrong time. The more the iPad's manually set time differs from the correct time, the more noticeable the issue will become.

