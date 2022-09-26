What to Know Go to New > Google Slides > Blank Presentation and choose the Themes sidebar.

> > and choose the sidebar. Then, select Slide > Edit theme > Colors .

> > . Select the Choose a theme color dropdown and use Hex color codes, the Hue slider, or the Default color palette.

This article explains how to change theme colors in Google Slides. A theme is a preset combination of colors, fonts, backgrounds, and layouts that make it easy to create a presentation rather than start it from scratch.

How to Change Theme Color

Google Slides gives you 20+ themes to choose from, but you don't have to accept the preset theme colors. Here's how to customize the themes with your own color combinations.

In a new presentation, select a theme from the Themes sidebar on the right. Alternatively, go to the toolbar and select Slide > Change Theme to display the same sidebar with all available themes. Select Slide > Edit theme. Select Colors on the editing toolbar. Select the drop-down menu and choose the slide element. For instance, Text and background, Accent, or Link. Pick a theme color for the element. Choose from various pre-set colors or use the Hue slider to experiment with a custom color. Note: Every slide that uses a particular color will update to the new color. These color changes will only be applied to this theme and will not create a new one. Select one of the colors under the Default color palette for a default color. For custom colors, drag the Hue slider for the color you want to use or enter a hex value. You can also pick a color from the color picker box that covers all the tones and shades of the specific hue you selected. Use the same steps to change theme colors for all the different slide layouts and the specific colors. Select the Close (X) button at the top of the Theme builder to close it and return to your presentation.

How to Customize a Color Palette

Google Slides themes allow you to customize the default color palette. As we have seen above, you can use three options:

Use a hex code.

Move the hue slider.

Choose a shade for the hue.

Tip: The custom color palette cannot be saved for future presentations. But you can save the presentation and reuse it for future slides. Open a new Google Slides document and select Import theme on the Themes sidebar. Select the saved presentation with the customized theme colors and apply the theme to your new document.