How to Change the Color of Text Bubbles on Android

What to Know Navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Text and display then apply Color Correction.

Alternatively, you can apply Color inversion from the same menu for a device-wide color flip.

There are third party apps which can allow greater manual control of changing text bubble color.



This guide will explain how to chang the color of text bubbles on an Android phone, making them easier to read or more uniform.

How to Change Text Bubbles Color On Android

There is no way to fully customize the chat bubble color on an Android device. You can however make some changes to the colors to make it easier for those who are affected by color blindness or struggle with certain color palettes.

Open the Settings app on your Android device. Select Accessibility from the list of options. For more tips, here's our guide on how to make the most of the the Android Accessibility menu. Under the heading, Display, select Text and display. Select Color Correction from the list of options. Toggle Color Correction to on and then use the Correction mode options to change how colors are displayed on your device. Your options include: Deuteranomaly (Green-red)

Protanomaly (Red-green)

Tritanomaly (Blue -yellow)

Greyscale (Black and white) Depending on how your vision is affected or which colors are most obvious to you, pick the Correction mode that is most comfortable or useful. The phone's overall color palette will change, including Android text bubbles. If you want a quick and easy method of turning Color Correction on and off, toggle on the Color correction shortcut option at the bottom of this page. When this is switched on, an Accessibility button is added to your phone's home screen.

How to Change Text Bubbles Color on Samsung

Samsung phones have an additional option for changing text message bubble colors: changing the theme. This will change a number of aesthetic aspects of your device, including the text bubble color.

Open the Settings application. Navigate to Wallpaper and themes. Select a theme that changes the color of the text bubbles. Not all of them will, but most do.

How to Invert Colors on Android

If you are trying to force a dark mode, or just wish the colors of your Android bubbles were entirely opposite of what they are now, you can also use Color inversion to quickly flip them to that coloring. Here's how to do it.

Open the Settings app on your Android device. Select Accessibility from the list of options. Under the heading, Display, select Text and display. Select Color Inversion from the list of options. Toggle on Color inversion. If you want quick access to that toggle again, you can use the Color inversion shortcut to add a shortcut to your home screen.

Use a Third Party Application

The standard Android Messages app isn't the most customizable of applications, but that doesn't mean you can't have a messaging app that gives you all the customization options that you want, including changing your Android text message bubble color. You just need to explore your options.

One popular messaging app that lets you change your messaging bubble colors is Textra. Alternatively, Lifewire has a list of the best message apps you can use in 2022, and many of them let you change the bubble color.