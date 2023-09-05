How to Change a PIN in Windows 11

What to Know Go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > PIN (Windows Hello) > Change PIN .

> > > > . Enter your old PIN, then enter a new PIN twice and select OK . Optionally, select Include letters and symbols .

. Optionally, select . Select I forgot my PIN or Sign-in options on the login screen to sign in with your Microsoft account password.

This article explains how to change your PIN on Windows 11. The instructions apply to all Windows 11 PCs, regardless of the manufacturer (Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc.).

How Do I Change My Windows 11 PIN?

Follow these steps to change or create a PIN for your PC on Windows 11:

Open Windows Settings. Right-click the Start menu in the taskbar, select Settings, or press the Windows key+ i. Select Accounts on the left side, then select Sign-in options on the right side of the screen.

Select PIN (Windows Hello). Select Change PIN. If you've never set up a PIN before, you'll see Set Up instead of Change PIN.

Why Use a PIN on Windows 11?

A four to six-digit numerical PIN is easier to remember and quicker to use than a long password. Windows stores your PIN and other Windows Hello security data offline on the system hardware, which makes it difficult for hackers to crack or spoof.

Since PINs are device-specific, it doesn't matter if someone else knows your PIN if they can't physically access your device. Using a PIN rather than your Microsoft account password to secure your computer allows others to access your device without giving them full access to your Microsoft account.

You can also use Windows Hello to set up biometric security, such as facial and fingerprint recognition.

What If I Can't Remember My Windows 11 PIN?

If you can't remember your PIN, select I forgot my PIN or Sign-in options on the login screen to sign in using your Microsoft account password. If you're already logged in, go to Settings > Accounts > Sign-in options > PIN (Windows Hello) > I forgot my PIN.

Logging in with your Microsoft account requires internet access and a verification code sent to your email.

When Should I Change My Windows 11 PIN?

You only need to change your PIN if you're worried someone who has physical access to your device knows your PIN. For example, if you have a laptop at home that you use for work, you might want to protect it with a PIN so your kids don't use it.

Your PIN can't be hacked remotely, so you don't need to worry about changing it regularly or making it long and complicated like you would an online password. That said, don't make it something super obvious, like your birthdate or graduation year.

It's equally important to keep your Microsoft account secure since anyone can circumvent the device PIN if they know your Microsoft account password.