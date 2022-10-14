How to Change Phones Without Losing WhatsApp

What to Know Back up your WhatsApp conversations to Google or Apple’s servers.

Install the WhatsApp app on your new smartphone.

Restore your chats from the WhatsApp backup you created.

Transferring your WhatsApp chats from an old smartphone to a newer model is relatively straightforward and only takes a few minutes. This page explains how to move your WhatsApp conversation and contact data from iPhone to iPhone and from one Android smartphone to a newer Android device.

How Do I Transfer My WhatsApp Account to a New Phone With the Same Number?

The easiest way to migrate your WhatsApp data from one iPhone to another is to create a cloud backup that’s associated with your account and saved on Apple’s servers. All you need is an active internet connection and the same Apple account in use on each smartphone.



If you are switching from Android to the iPhone, there is a separate process required to transfer your WhatsApp chats from an Android smartphone to an iPhone.

On your original iPhone, open WhatsApp and select Settings. Select Chat. Select Chat Backup. Select Back Up Now. Your WhatsApp chat backup will now begin. When it’s finished, the current time and date should appear next to Last Backup at the top of the screen. If your WhatsApp backup times out or stops, make sure that your iPhone is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular connection. Finally, uninstall the WhatsApp app from your original iPhone. On your second iPhone, install the WhatsApp app from the App Store. Download WhatsApp for iPhone Your second iPhone needs to use the same Apple account as the original iPhone. Open WhatsApp on your new iPhone and select Agree & Continue. Enter your phone number. Select Yes to confirm that your phone number is correct. You’ll now be sent a six-digit code as a text message. Enter it in the field shown. Select Restore Chat History. The WhatsApp chat transfer process can take anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes. Select Next. Select your profile picture, enter your name, and select Done.

You can change your name and picture at any time as many times as you like after this process is complete. The transfer of the rest of your WhatsApp chat data will automatically begin. Once complete, your WhatsApp app should look as it did on your old iPhone with the same chat conversations and contacts.

How Do I Transfer My WhatsApp to My New Phone on Android?

Here's how to transfer your WhatsApp conversations and contacts from your old Android smartphone to your new Android mobile.

There is a separate process to transfer your WhatsApp chats from an iPhone to an Android smartphone.

Open the WhatsApp app on your original Android mobile and open the More options vertical ellipsis menu. Select Settings. Select Chats. Select Chat backup. Select Back Up. Your WhatsApp back up will now be created and should automatically upload to the cloud once complete. Check that the Local and Google Drive times are the same to ensure the backup that's uploaded to the cloud is up-to-date. When you're ready, uninstall the WhatsApp app from your original Android device. On your new Android smartphone, install the WhatsApp app.

Download WhatsApp for Android When setting up your new Android smartphone, make sure that it’s connected to the same Google account as your old one. This is required to access your WhatsApp backup. Open WhatsApp on your new Android smartphone and select Agree and Continue. Enter your phone number and select Next. Select Continue to grant access to your new phone's media and contacts. Select Allow to confirm access to your phone's contacts. Select Allow to confirm access to media. Select Restore. Your WhatsApp backup will now begin to download and install. When prompted, select Next. Select Restore Now. Enter your name and select Next. After a few moments, your WhatsApp chats and contacts should be completely transferred to your new Android smartphone.

What Happens to WhatsApp When You Get a New Phone Number?

If you need to, you can change the phone number associated with your WhatsApp account. When you change your WhatsApp phone number, all of your chats, profile information, settings, and groups are migrated to a new WhatsApp account. Your old account that’s connected to your old number is deleted.

There’s no need to inform your WhatsApp contacts of your new phone number as the transfer process will automatically update your contact information on their accounts.

Will I Lose My WhatsApp Conversations if I Change Phones?

You won’t lose your WhatsApp conversations or contacts when changing phones as long as you create a backup before you begin the transfer process. WhatsApp backups can sometimes be made automatically in the background but it’s best to manually back up your account before switching devices so that the backup data is up-to-date.

