How to Change Payment Method on Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2

This article explains how to change payment methods on a Meta Quest 2 or Oculus Quest 2.

How to Change Payment Methods in the Oculus Phone App

The Oculus app on your phone helps you manage your account outside of VR, with a variety of settings and even a storefront that lets you buy games for your Quest 2. It’s also the easiest way to add and change payment methods because you likely have the app on your phone from when you first set up your Quest 2.

Here’s how to add or change a payment method in the Oculus phone app:



These instructions work for both the Android app and the iPhone app.

Open the Oculus app and tap Menu. Tap Settings. Tap Payment Methods. Enter your credit card details and tap Save, or tap Add a PayPal account. The new card, or your PayPal account, is now your default payment method. For instructions on switching between default payment methods, continue to the next step. Tap Settings.

Tap Payment Methods. Locate the credit card you want to use as your default payment method, and tap ⋮ (three vertical dots). Tap Set Default. You can also tap Remove in this menu to completely remove a payment method from your Oculus app. Your selected card will now be the default method.

How to Change Payment Methods in the Oculus PC App

You can also add new payment methods and set your default payment method in the Oculus PC app. It’s the same app that’s used to connect your Quest 2 to your PC via Link or Air Link, and it includes a storefront that allows you to buy games just like the mobile app.

Here’s how to add or change a payment method in the Oculus PC app:



Open the Oculus PC app and click Settings. Click Payment. Click Add Payment Method. Select Credit or Debit Card, or PayPal Account. Enter your information, and click Save. The method you just entered is now your default payment method. To change it, locate a different method and click Set as Default. Click Set as Default again to confirm. Your selected method is now the default payment method.

How to Add a Card or Other Payment Method to Meta (Oculus) Quest and Quest 2

The Quest 2 has a built-in storefront that lets you buy games without leaving virtual reality (VR), but you can’t add or change a payment method from within the Quest 2 interface. If you need to add an initial payment method, or change to a new payment method, you can do so through the Oculus app on your phone or your PC. These are the same apps that you also use to connect your Quest to your PC and set up your Quest on your phone, so there’s nothing new to download or install. The process is similar in both apps, so you’re free to use whichever is more convenient.