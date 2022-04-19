How to Change or Reset a Hulu Password

What to Know On Hulu's log in page, click Forgot your email or password? and enter your email address.

and enter your email address. Hulu will send an email with a password reset link.

If you don't know your email, you can enter your credit card information to get it.

This article explains how to change or reset your Hulu password. To do this, you'll need to know the email associated with your account. If you remember which email address, though, there's also a way to recover that as well.

How Do I Change My Hulu Password?

All you need to recover a lost password is the email address associated with your Hulu account. Once you have that, follow these steps to change your password.

On Hulu's Log In page, click Forgot your email or password? On the next page there will be a box to enter your email address. Make sure it's the one associated with your Hulu account. Click the Send me a reset link button. Hulu will send an email to the address you provided with a link to reset your password. Click the Reset Password button in the email. From here, you can create a new password and hit Submit to change it. Now, you can go back to Hulu's log in page and use your new password.

The email should come right away. If you don't see it check your spam or junk folder. Also, make sure the email address you submitted is in fact the one you use with the Hulu service.



What If I Forgot the Email Address Associated With My Hulu Account?

If you aren't sure which email address is associated with your Hulu account you're not out of luck yet. To recover the email address, you'll need the credit card you're using for Hulu.

On the Hulu's site, click Forgot your email or password? On the next page, click I don't remember my email address. Go through the Captcha and click Continue. Now you'll need to enter in the credit card information, as well as your year of birth. Then click Continue. If your card is on file, Hulu will give you the email address associated with the account. Take the provided email address and go back to the first section above and follow those steps to reset the password.