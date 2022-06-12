How to Change the Notes Password on an iPhone

What to Know Change password: Settings > Notes > Password > On My iPhone > Change Password.

> > > > Reset password: Settings > Notes > Password > On My iPhone > Reset Password.

This article explains how to change the Notes app password you're already using on your iPhone. It also shows how to reset a forgotten Notes password.

How to Change a Notes Password on iPhone

If you remember the password you're using to lock notes on you iPhone, but just want to change it to something new, follow these steps:

In the Settings app, tap Notes. Tap Password. Tap On My iPhone. This only applies to notes stored on your iPhone. To change the password for notes stored in iCloud, tap iCloud instead and follow the remaining steps. Tap Change Password... Enter your current password in the Old Password field. Then enter the new Notes password twice—once in the Password field and once in Verify—and optimally add a Hint. Tap Done. There is no onscreen confirmation. After tapping Done, your Notes password has been changed.

How Do You Reset a Forgotten Notes Password on iPhone?

But what do you do if you have forgotten your Notes password? Luckily, that doesn't mean you're blocked from ever using Notes again. Instead, you need to reset your forgotten Notes password by following these steps:

Resetting your Notes password won't unlock notes protected using the old password. Those can only be unlocked by the old password even after the reset. Resetting just changes the password you use for any new notes you create and lock.

In the Settings app, tap Notes. Tap Password. Tap On My iPhone. Tap Reset Password. Enter the passcode you use to unlock your phone (not your Notes password). In the pop-up menu, tap Reset Password. Enter the new password you want to use for Notes twice—once in the Password field and once in Verify—and include a hint. If you want to use Face ID to unlock notes, leave the Use Face ID slider set to on/green. Tap Done to reset the Notes password on your iPhone.

In many cases, you can recover deleted notes on iPhone.