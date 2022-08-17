Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Apple How to Change Screen Timeout on Mac Head to preferences to change how long you want until the screen times out By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section How to Adjust the Screen Timer How to Keep Your Screen On All the Time Use a Screen Saver Instead Reasons to Change the Timer Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Click the Apple logo > System Preferences > Battery > Battery or Power Adapter and adjust the slider.Disable screen timeout by dragging the slider to Never.A short screen timeout can improve battery life, while disabling it entirely can create longevity issues. This article teaches you how to change the screen timeout on a Mac. It also looks at how to switch it off entirely, and why you may want to change the timeout period. How to Change How Long Your Mac’s Screen Stays On If you need to change how long it takes for your Mac's screen to switch off, the solution is fairly simple once you know where to look. Here's how to change how long your Mac's screen stays on. These instructions relate to using MacOS 11 Big Sur and above. Earlier MacOS versions refer to Energy Saver rather than Battery. On your Mac, click the Apple logo. Click System Preferences. Click Battery. Click Battery. Adjust the slider underneath Turn display off after to the length of time you wish to keep the screen switched on. Click Power Adapter and follow the same steps to keep the rule the same even when your Mac is plugged in. How to Switch Off the Screen Timeout on Mac If you'd prefer that your screen never switches off on your Mac, follow the steps below. Disabling screen timeout can affect the lifespan of your Mac but is fine to use for a short period of time. It can also affect the battery life of your Mac. On your Mac, click the Apple logo. Click System Preferences. Click Battery. Click Battery. Drag the slider to Never. Click Power Adapter and repeat the same process. How to Change the Screen Saver Timeout on Mac If you'd prefer to have a screen saver kick in after a certain length of time, here's how to adjust how long it takes. Click the Apple logo. Click System Preferences. Click Desktop & Screen Saver. Click Screen Saver. Choose your screensaver. Tick Show Screen saver after. Click the drop down menu to adjust how long until the screen saver is displayed. If you see a yellow warning icon next to this, it means that your Mac's display is set to switch off before the screen saver has a chance to begin. Why Would I Change My Screen Timeout? Many people will be happy with the default Mac screen timeout options. However, there are some cases where you may want to increase or reduce the time. Here's a look at them. Privacy. Decreasing the length of time before the screen times out means that your screen isn't visible for as long, which can be useful if you want to keep something private.Giving presentations. If you're trying to show someone something on screen without interacting for a while, a longer screen timeout means the screen won't switch off midway through the presentation. This also applies when listening to music.To save battery life. If you regularly use your Mac on battery power, a lower screen timeout means that you'll conserve battery life any time you're not using it. FAQ How do I wake up my Mac from sleep? You can wake up your Mac by pressing any key on the keyboard. You can also try moving the mouse. How do I put my Mac to sleep with the keyboard? On a MacBook, you can put the computer to sleep by pressing the Power button on the keyboard (in recent models, this key is also the Touch ID sensor). Some desktop Macs can be put to sleep with the keyboard shortcut Option + Command + Eject. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit