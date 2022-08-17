How to Change Screen Timeout on Mac

What to Know Click the Apple logo > System Preferences > Battery > Battery or Power Adapter and adjust the slider.

> > and adjust the slider. Disable screen timeout by dragging the slider to Never.

A short screen timeout can improve battery life, while disabling it entirely can create longevity issues.

This article teaches you how to change the screen timeout on a Mac. It also looks at how to switch it off entirely, and why you may want to change the timeout period.



How to Change How Long Your Mac’s Screen Stays On

If you need to change how long it takes for your Mac's screen to switch off, the solution is fairly simple once you know where to look. Here's how to change how long your Mac's screen stays on.



These instructions relate to using MacOS 11 Big Sur and above. Earlier MacOS versions refer to Energy Saver rather than Battery.

On your Mac, click the Apple logo. Click System Preferences. Click Battery. Click Battery. Adjust the slider underneath Turn display off after to the length of time you wish to keep the screen switched on. Click Power Adapter and follow the same steps to keep the rule the same even when your Mac is plugged in.

How to Switch Off the Screen Timeout on Mac

If you'd prefer that your screen never switches off on your Mac, follow the steps below.



Disabling screen timeout can affect the lifespan of your Mac but is fine to use for a short period of time. It can also affect the battery life of your Mac.

On your Mac, click the Apple logo. Click System Preferences. Click Battery. Click Battery. Drag the slider to Never. Click Power Adapter and repeat the same process.

How to Change the Screen Saver Timeout on Mac

If you'd prefer to have a screen saver kick in after a certain length of time, here's how to adjust how long it takes.

Click the Apple logo. Click System Preferences. Click Desktop & Screen Saver. Click Screen Saver. Choose your screensaver. Tick Show Screen saver after. Click the drop down menu to adjust how long until the screen saver is displayed. If you see a yellow warning icon next to this, it means that your Mac's display is set to switch off before the screen saver has a chance to begin.

Why Would I Change My Screen Timeout?

Many people will be happy with the default Mac screen timeout options. However, there are some cases where you may want to increase or reduce the time. Here's a look at them.



Privacy . Decreasing the length of time before the screen times out means that your screen isn't visible for as long, which can be useful if you want to keep something private.

. Decreasing the length of time before the screen times out means that your screen isn't visible for as long, which can be useful if you want to keep something private. Giving presentations . If you're trying to show someone something on screen without interacting for a while, a longer screen timeout means the screen won't switch off midway through the presentation. This also applies when listening to music.

. If you're trying to show someone something on screen without interacting for a while, a longer screen timeout means the screen won't switch off midway through the presentation. This also applies when listening to music. To save battery life. If you regularly use your Mac on battery power, a lower screen timeout means that you'll conserve battery life any time you're not using it.