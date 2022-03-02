How To Change Your Laptop Password

What to Know In Windows, search for Sign-in Options and change it in the Password menu.

and change it in the menu. In macOS Catalina (10.15) and later, you can reset your password from the login screen.

login screen. For macOS Mojave (10.14) and earlier, go to System Preferences > User Groups > Change Password.

This guide will walk you through changing your password on Windows and macOS.

How Do I Change My Password on My Windows 10 Laptop?

You can change your Windows 10 password in a few steps.

For those on Windows 11, the process is almost identical. Just search for Password instead, and select Change Your Password. Like Windows 10, you then choose Password followed by Change and follow the same on-screen instructions.

Search for Sign-in Options in the Windows search bar and select the corresponding result. Select the Password sign-in option, and then select the Change button. When prompted, type in your Current Password. Type in your New Password (make sure it's a strong one), confirm it, and if necessary, add a password hint. Select Finish.

How Do I Change My Password in macOS?

Updating your password on macOS is easy, but the exact steps vary depending on your setup.