How To Change Your Laptop Password

Keep your computer secure

By Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal.
Published on March 2, 2022

What to Know

In Windows, search for Sign-in Options and change it in the Password menu.In macOS Catalina (10.15) and later, you can reset your password from the login screen.For macOS Mojave (10.14) and earlier, go to System Preferences > User Groups > Change Password.

This guide will walk you through changing your password on Windows and macOS.

How Do I Change My Password on My Windows 10 Laptop?

You can change your Windows 10 password in a few steps. For those on Windows 11, the process is almost identical. Just search for Password instead, and select Change Your Password. Like Windows 10, you then choose Password followed by Change and follow the same on-screen instructions.

Search for Sign-in Options in the Windows search bar and select the corresponding result.

Select the Password sign-in option, and then select the Change button.

When prompted, type in your Current Password.

Type in your New Password (make sure it's a strong one), confirm it, and if necessary, add a password hint.

Select Finish.

How Do I Change My Password in macOS?

Updating your password on macOS is easy, but the exact steps vary depending on your setup.

Turn on your Mac and when you reach the login screen, select the question mark next to the password field. If you don't see it, enter the wrong password three times, and it will automatically appear.

If you have the option, select Reset it using your Apple ID and skip to the step below.

If you are asked to create a new keychain, select OK to restart your Mac and skip to the next step.If you get a prompt to select an admin you know the password for, input that information or choose Forgotten all passwords? to restart and continue the reset process.On some Macs, you may need to choose to Deactivate Mac to continue the password reset process.If your Mac restarts, or you see the option to Restart and show password reset options, select that, and wait for the reboot to complete.

You'll then get the option to either sign in with your Apple ID or enter your FileVault recovery key. Input the relevant information, and when prompted, select the user account for which you wish to reset the password.

Enter a new password and select Next. Then select Restart.