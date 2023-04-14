How to Change Language on Hulu

What to Know In the Hulu app: Click the Gear icon > English , then select the audio language and subtitles language you want.

This article explains how to change the language of videos on Hulu.

How to Change Languages on Hulu

Hulu doesn’t have the option to set your default language on the service, but it does let you change languages while you’re watching a video. When you’re watching a TV show or movie, the video player includes a language and subtitle menu that allows you to select from the available audio options and also turn subtitles on and off.

Once you've started watching a show or movie, click the gear icon. On some streaming devices, you need to press the down button on your remote or swipe down to access this menu. For example, you swipe down on the Apple TV Siri remote clickpad. Click English. Click your desired audio language option and subtitles language options. Most Hulu videos are only available in English, in which case you won’t be able to switch the audio language. To adjust the subtitles, tap Settings. Select the color, font, and size options you want. Click Done to finish and go back to watching your video.

How to Watch Hulu in Different Languages

While the Hulu player does have a language option, that usually isn’t the way to watch Hulu shows and movies in different languages. Most of the videos on the site are in English, but there are plenty available in Spanish and other languages.

In many cases, these non-English videos are available as separate listings from the English language listings and will be titled in the format “Title (Language)” to differentiate them. You’ll sometimes need to search specifically for these non-English videos, but Hulu will often place a link on the English language page for the show or movie to make it easier to switch.

If the video you’re interested in has a non-English version, here’s how to switch languages on Hulu:



Navigate to the page for a show or movie on Hulu that has a non-English version, and click Watch in (language). Scroll down to find the title card for the alternate language version of the show or movie. Don’t just click the play button at the top of the page, as that will just play the English version of the movie. Click the title card. The show or movie will play in the selected language.