How to Change the Font Size on Kindle

What to Know Open a book, tap top of screen > Aa > Font , and use ( - ) and ( + ) buttons to adjust font size.

> , and use ( ) and ( ) buttons to adjust font size. On older Kindle devices, push physical Aa button or menu button then select Change Font Size .

button or then select . You can only change the font size when reading a book.

This article explains how to change the font size on a Kindle, including what to do if you're having trouble changing the font size.

How to Adjust Text Size on Kindle

You can change the text size on any Kindle device, and this option is always accessed through a button marked Aa. Early Kindle models that included a keyboard had a physical Aa button, which you could push to access font size options. Models without a keyboard had a physical menu button, which you could push when reading a book to access text options.

Starting with the second-generation touchscreen Kindle, text size is adjusted by accessing the reading toolbar while reading a book and tapping the Aa button.

The following instructions work for all Kindles, with specific callouts where there are different steps for specific models. You can check to see which Kindle you have if you aren't sure.

Here’s how to adjust the text size on a Kindle:



Open a book, and tap the top of the screen. If your Kindle doesn’t have a touchscreen, skip this step. Tap Aa. On Kindle 1-3, push the physical Aa button. On Kindle 4, push the menu icon, then select Change Font Size. Tap Font. In the Size section, tap - to reduce font size and + to increase font size. When you’re done, tap in the top part of the screen to return to your book.

Why Can’t I Change the Font Size on My Kindle?

The most common issue that prevents changing the font size on a Kindle is that you can only change the font size while reading a book. This option isn’t available on the home screen, in the library, or in the device options. In early versions of the Kindle, pushing the physical Aa button wouldn’t do anything if you didn’t have a book open. In some later versions, you could access the reading toolbar without a book open, but the Aa option would be grayed out.

The other common issue that prevents changing the font size on a Kindle is that you can only change the font size in Kindle ebooks. If you obtain an ebook from another source, you may not be able to change the font size. This issue can also crop up when you load documents like PDFs directly onto your Kindle. If you convert the PDF to Kindle format, you’ll be able to adjust the text size.

If you still can't adjust the font size even when reading books you bought from Amazon, then you may want to reset your Kindle and start fresh. If that doesn't work either, contact Amazon for additional support.

