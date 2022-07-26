How to Change Icon Size In Windows 11

What to Know Right-click or tap and hold on the desktop and select View from the context menu.

from the context menu. Select the size of desktop icons that you want from the list of options.

You can also change the icon size by pressing Ctrl + Shift as well as 1,2, 3, or 4.



This article will show you three different methods for changing icon size in Windows 11.

How to Change The Size of Desktop Icons In Windows 11

The simplest way to change desktop icon sizes in Windows 11 is using its bespoke context menu.

Right-click or tap and hold on the desktop to bring up the context menu. Select View. From the icon size options, select the size that you want them to appear. Medium Icons is the default, so if you want them to be bigger, select Large Icons,

How to Change the Size of Desktop Icons In Windows 11 Using Keyboard Shortcuts

You can skip over accessing the desktop context menu on Windows 11 and use shortcuts to change desktop icon size instead. Hold the Control key on your keyboard, and then press either 1, 2, 3, or 4. The default Medium icon size is 3, so if you want icons to be smaller, select 4. If you want larger icons, select 1 or 2.

How to Change the Size of Desktop Icons In Windows 11 Using The Mouse Scroll Wheel

You can use your mouse wheel to increase or decrease Windows 11 desktop icon size too. First, press and hold the Control key on your keyboard. Using the mouse scroll wheel, scroll up to increase the icon size, and scroll down to decrease the icon size.