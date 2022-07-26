Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft How to Change Icon Size In Windows 11 You can change the size right from the desktop, but there are other ways, too By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Change Desktop Icons Right From the Desktop Change Icons Size Using the Keyboard Change Icons Size Using the Mouse Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Right-click or tap and hold on the desktop and select View from the context menu.Select the size of desktop icons that you want from the list of options.You can also change the icon size by pressing Ctrl + Shift as well as 1,2, 3, or 4. This article will show you three different methods for changing icon size in Windows 11. How to Change The Size of Desktop Icons In Windows 11 The simplest way to change desktop icon sizes in Windows 11 is using its bespoke context menu. Right-click or tap and hold on the desktop to bring up the context menu. Select View. From the icon size options, select the size that you want them to appear. Medium Icons is the default, so if you want them to be bigger, select Large Icons, How to Change the Size of Desktop Icons In Windows 11 Using Keyboard Shortcuts You can skip over accessing the desktop context menu on Windows 11 and use shortcuts to change desktop icon size instead. Hold the Control key on your keyboard, and then press either 1, 2, 3, or 4. The default Medium icon size is 3, so if you want icons to be smaller, select 4. If you want larger icons, select 1 or 2. How to Change the Size of Desktop Icons In Windows 11 Using The Mouse Scroll Wheel You can use your mouse wheel to increase or decrease Windows 11 desktop icon size too. First, press and hold the Control key on your keyboard. Using the mouse scroll wheel, scroll up to increase the icon size, and scroll down to decrease the icon size. How to Change Icon Sizes in Windows 10 FAQ How do I change icon sizes in the Windows 11 taskbar? You can resize taskbar icons by adjusting the size of the taskbar itself, or you can "fake it" by changing your screen resolution (higher for smaller icons). It's also possible to resize taskbar icons without adjusting screen resolution or the taskbar's size, but you'll need to download one of three specific .bat files. Once downloaded, unblock and run the .bat file, then wait for it to apply the changes. How do I change folder icons in Windows 11? You can change the icon for most folders in Windows 11, including regular folders, special desktop icon folders, and hard drives. The process is different for regular folders compared to special folders (like the Recycle Bin) and hard drives, however. How do I change app icons in Windows 11? Right-click the app's icon and select Properties > Shortcut > Change Icon. From there, choose the icon you'd like to change to, then confirm with OK. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit