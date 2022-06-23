How to Change the Keyboard on a Fire Tablet

What to Know Download a keyboard, then: Settings > Device options > Keyboard & Language > Show/Hide Keyboards .

How Do I Change the Keyboard on My Fire Tablet?

Follow these steps to replace the stock Amazon keyboard on a Fire tablet:

Go to the Amazon Appstore on your device and download a third-party keyboard app. A search for “keyboard” will return dozens of free apps. Some keyboard apps will install automatically after you download them, while others require you to open the app to install it. You might want to grab a few so that you can try out different ones. You can install Google Play on your Fire tablet to see even more app options. Open the Settings app on your Fire tablet. Scroll down and tap Device options. Tap Keyboard & Language.

Tap Show/Hide Keyboards.

Scroll down to the Third-Party Keyboard section and tap each of the keyboard apps you downloaded to enable them.

Go back to the Keyboard & Language screen and tap Current Keyboard.

Choose your preferred default keyboard.

When you return to the previous screen, tap Current Keyboard again, then tap Keyboard Settings. The settings you see will depend on which keyboard app you're using. Some will direct you to the device's default keyboard settings while others offer advanced customization options. If you want to switch between keyboards, tap a text field to bring up the keyboard, then tap the Keyboard icon in the navigation bar.

Best Fire Tablet Keyboards

Your Fire tablet has a built-in keyboard, but if you prefer a different layout and theme, try these popular keyboard apps:

If you want more emojis, download an emoji keyboard like Kika Emoji Keyboard.

Bluetooth Keyboards for Fire Tablets

If you prefer, you can get a Bluetooth keyboard for Fire tablets from Amazon. The keyboard includes a dock so you can use it as if it were a laptop. There are third-party keyboards that claim to support Fire tablets, but it's best to buy directly from Amazon.

Not all Fire tablets are compatible with Bluetooth keyboards. When shopping for keyboards, check to see which tablets the keyboard supports.