What to Know Hold one of your earbuds and firmly twist and pull off its current tip.

Insert the earbud’s stick into the new tip and push it until it can’t go any further.

Repeat to change the ear tip on the other earbud.



This guide will walk you through the steps for how to swap ear tips on earbuds.

These instructions can be used with most earbud models that use removable tips or covers.

How Do You Change Ear Tips on Earbuds?

This process can be done if you need to replace a damaged earbud or simply want to change tip sizes when your earbuds keep falling out. Here’s how to change earbud tips.

Locate your earbud tip replacements. Many earphones include free replacement tips in the package or box. If you don’t have any replacement tips, you should be able to buy some from most online and offline electronic retailers.

While most earphone tips are similar in design, it’s a good idea to stick with earbud tips that are from the same brand as your earphones. For example, if your earphones are made by Sony, buy Sony earbud tips. Remove the earbud tips you want to use from their packaging.

It can be a good idea to clean your earbud tips if they've been in a drawer with other items for a while. Pick up one of your earbuds.

Holding the earbud firmly in one hand, firmly rotate the removable tip.

While rotating the tip, begin to pull it off of the earbud.

The earbud tip removal may require a strong pull but you shouldn’t have to worry about the tip being damaged as they’re usually made from a flexible material such as silicone. The process is a lot like pulling a washing glove off of a hand. Pick up the replacement tip and insert the earbud’s stick into its center.

If you find this part difficult, try placing one edge of the earbud’s stick into the tip’s hole and then wiggling and rotating the stick until it fits. With the new tip now sitting securely on the earbud, firmly push the tip so that it connects right to the bottom of the stick and can’t be pushed any further.

That’s it! You can now repeat the process for the second earbud.



How Should Earbud Tips Fit?

There’s no one rule for how earbuds should fit as your preferred wear will depend greatly on how you use earphones and your personal tastes.

Here are some points to consider when selecting your earbuds and replacing their tips:

Overall earbud comfort . Your earbuds shouldn’t cause you any discomfort or pain. Smaller tips can cause pain in some people while larger sizes can create pressure on the inner ear.

. Your earbuds shouldn’t cause you any discomfort or pain. Smaller tips can cause pain in some people while larger sizes can create pressure on the inner ear. Earbud stability and reliability . Many people want their earbuds to stay firmly within their ear while others may prefer them to be easily removed if they frequently get their cables caught on other objects.

. Many people want their earbuds to stay firmly within their ear while others may prefer them to be easily removed if they frequently get their cables caught on other objects. Noise-softening tips . Some larger tips from some brands promise noise reduction when they’re fit firmly in the listener’s ears. If you prefer to hear more of your surroundings while wearing your earbuds, you may want to try a smaller size.

. Some larger tips from some brands promise noise reduction when they’re fit firmly in the listener’s ears. If you prefer to hear more of your surroundings while wearing your earbuds, you may want to try a smaller size. Earbuds can be stylish. A wide variety of earbud tips are available in a number of different sizes and colors.

Why Do My Earbuds Always Fall Out?

Earbuds usually fall out due to the tip or the earbud itself being an odd fit for the ear. Changing the earbud tip for a larger-sized one can often prevent the earbud from falling out. If this doesn’t work, an alternative solution is to try an earbud model which features a physical loop that wraps around the ear or additional parts that hold it in place.

Sony

Many earbuds made for runners and other athletes are designed to stay in the ear longer and when doing vigorous activity. If your earbuds always fall out, a pair of sports earbuds may be an ideal solution. Switching to earphones rather than earbuds or headphones is also a solid option.

