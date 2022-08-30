Gaming > Game Play How to Change Your Display Name in Roblox You can change your Roblox display name two different ways By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Username vs. Display Name in Roblox How to Change Display Name on the Website How to Change Display Name in the App Frequently Asked Questions What to Know On the website: Click the gear icon > Settings, and then click the edit button next to your Display Name.In the app: Select the three dots at the bottom > Settings > Account Info > edit button next to your Display Name. This article will teach you how to easily edit your Display Name in Roblox. Any changes to your Display Name need to follow the Roblox community guidelines, and you can only change it once every seven days. How to Change Your Name in Roblox You have two names on Roblox: your Username and your Display Name. To change your Username, you’ll need to spend 1,000 Robux, which is the equivalent of around $14.98 USD. You can change your Display Name at any time for free. However, you can only change your Display Name once every seven days. How to Change Your Display Name on the Roblox Website The first way you can change your Roblox Display Name is from the main website. Follow the steps below to get started. On the Roblox home page, find the gear icon in the top right-hand corner and click it. Select Settings from the drop-down menu. Click the edit button next to Display Name and type in a new name before saving it. How to Change Your Display Name in the Roblox App To change your Display Name in the Roblox app on iOS or Android, you will need to do things a little bit differently. Follow these steps to change it quickly and easily. Locate the three dots at the bottom of the screen and tap it. Select Settings from the menu list. Tap Account Info to access your Roblox account details. Click the clipboard/edit icon next to your Roblox Display Name. Once you’ve changed your Roblox Display Name, you’ll need to wait a total of seven days before the option to change it becomes available again. However, once that seven days is up, you can use the same steps to select a new Display Name and use it. FAQ How do I change my password in Roblox? To change your Roblox password, log into your account and navigate to Settings. Select Account Info > Change Password, and enter your current password. Type in your new password, and enter it again to confirm. How do I change the language in Roblox? To change your account language, log into your account and navigate to Settings. Select Account Info > Personal; choose the down arrow to display language options and select your new language. The page will reload with your new language. How do I change skin color in Roblox? To change skin color in Roblox, you must use the game's desktop version, not the app. Log into your Roblox account in a web browser, select Character, and choose the character you want to modify. Go to Body Menu > Skin Tone and select a color from the palette. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit