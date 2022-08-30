How to Change Your Display Name in Roblox

What to Know On the website: Click the gear icon > Settings , and then click the edit button next to your Display Name.

, and then click the button next to your Display Name. In the app: Select the three dots at the bottom > Settings > Account Info > edit button next to your Display Name.

This article will teach you how to easily edit your Display Name in Roblox. Any changes to your Display Name need to follow the Roblox community guidelines, and you can only change it once every seven days.

How to Change Your Name in Roblox

You have two names on Roblox: your Username and your Display Name. To change your Username, you’ll need to spend 1,000 Robux, which is the equivalent of around $14.98 USD. You can change your Display Name at any time for free. However, you can only change your Display Name once every seven days.

How to Change Your Display Name on the Roblox Website

The first way you can change your Roblox Display Name is from the main website. Follow the steps below to get started.

On the Roblox home page, find the gear icon in the top right-hand corner and click it.

Select Settings from the drop-down menu.

Click the edit button next to Display Name and type in a new name before saving it.



How to Change Your Display Name in the Roblox App

To change your Display Name in the Roblox app on iOS or Android, you will need to do things a little bit differently. Follow these steps to change it quickly and easily.

Locate the three dots at the bottom of the screen and tap it.

Select Settings from the menu list.

Tap Account Info to access your Roblox account details.

Click the clipboard/edit icon next to your Roblox Display Name.



Once you’ve changed your Roblox Display Name, you’ll need to wait a total of seven days before the option to change it becomes available again. However, once that seven days is up, you can use the same steps to select a new Display Name and use it.

