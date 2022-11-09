How to Change the Default Browser in Windows 11

Not only to other browsers have different features, sometimes certain sites don't work in some browsers

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on November 9, 2022

What to Know

  • Start > Settings > Apps > Default Apps. Select the web browser you want, then select Set default.
  • Check to make sure both the HTTP and HTTPS sections are set to your preferred default browser.
  • You can also change the default browser for opening PDFs and other files.

This article explains how to change the default browser in Windows 11. The instructions are the same regardless of which browser you wish to use.

How to Change Your Default Browser in Windows 11

You can choose your default browser in Windows Settings:

  1. In the Windows taskbar, select the Start menu and open the Settings app.

    Start Menu icon and Settings highlighted in the Windows 11 Start Menu

  2. Select Apps in the left sidebar.

    Apps in Windows 11 Settings

  3. Select Default Apps.

    Default Apps in Windows 11 Settings

  4. Select the web browser you want to make the default.

    Google Chrome in Windows 11 Default App Settings

  5. Select Set default.

    Set Default in Windows 11 Settings

  6. Check to make sure both the HTTP and HTTPS sections are set to your preferred default browser. If not, select them to change them manually.

    HTTP and HTTPS sections highlighted in Windows 11 default app settings

  7. All URL web links and HTML files will now open in your chosen browser. If you want, you can change the default browser for opening PDFs and other files. Select a file type to choose a browser.

    Google Chrome highlighted in Windows 11 default app settings

When you select a web link in Windows Search or Windows News, it will always open in Microsoft Edge, even if you changed your default browser.

Why Change Your Default Browser?

Microsoft Edge is the default browser for Windows 11. You can download and use any browser you like, but any time you open a link in a document, it will automatically open in Edge. Certain files like PDFs will also open in Edge by default. If you regularly use a different browser, consider changing the default in Windows Settings to keep things consistent.

FAQ
  • What is the best browser for Windows 11?

    The best web browsers for Windows include Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Opera, and DuckDuckGo.

  • How do I clear my browser cache on Windows 11?

    To clear the browser cache in Chrome Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or most other browsers, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+Del.

  • How do I set Chrome as my default browser on Windows 11?

    Install Chrome on Windows 11, then go to Start > Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Google Chrome > Set default.

