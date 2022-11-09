How to Change the Cursor in Windows 11

We'll show you the three ways using: Windows Settings, the Control Panel, or Windows Mouse Properties

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on November 9, 2022

What to Know

  • Go to Start > Settings > Accessibility > Mouse pointer and touch to adjust the size and color.
  • Alternatively: Control Panel > Ease of Access > Change how your mouse works > Choose a pointer.
  • To custom schemes, go to Start > Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Additional mouse settings > Pointers.

This article explains how to change the cursor on Windows 11.

How to Change Your Mouse Cursor on Windows 11

You can customize the mouse cursor in your Windows Settings, the Control Panel, or the Mouse Properties. The first two options only let you change the size and color of your cursor. To use a custom pointer scheme, you must go through Windows Mouse Properties.

How to Change the Mouse Cursor in Windows Settings

Windows Settings allows you to adjust the size and color of the mouse pointer.

  1. In the Windows taskbar, select the Start menu and open the Settings app.

    Start Menu icon and Settings highlighted in the Windows 11 Start Menu

  2. Select Accessibility in the left sidebar.

    Accessibility in Windows 11 Settings

  3. Select Mouse pointer and touch under Vision.

    Mouse pointer and touch in Windows 11 Accessibility Settings

  4. Choose one of the cursor options. Select Custom to pick a color. Use the Size slider to make the cursor larger or smaller.

    Mouse cursor options highlighted in Windows !1 settings

How to Change the Mouse Pointer in the Windows Control Panel

In the Windows Control Panel, you can customize how your mouse works including what the cursor looks like, although the options are somewhat limited.

  1. Go to Windows Search and search for Control Panel. Select the Control Panel app to open it.

    Control Panel app in Windows 11 Search

  2. Select Ease of Access in the Control Panel.

    Ease of Access in Windows 11 Control Panel

  3. Select Change how your mouse works.

    Change how your mouse works in Windows 11 Control Panel

  4. Choose a pointer under Mouse pointer. Select OK to confirm.

    Mouse pointer options highlighted in Windows 11 Control Panel

How to Change the Pointer in Windows Mouse Properties

In the Windows Mouse Properties menu, you can choose or upload a custom scheme for your mouse pointer. You can even change what the pointer looks like in various states (such as when a web page is loading).

  1. In the Windows taskbar, select the Start menu and open the Settings app.

    Start Menu icon and Settings highlighted in the Windows 11 Start Menu

  2. Select Bluetooth and devices in the left sidebar.

    Bluetooth and device in Windows 11 Settings

  3. Select Additional mouse settings.

    Additional mouse settings in Windows 11 Settings

  4. Select the Pointers tab in Mouse Properties window.

    Pointers tab in Windows 11 Mouse Properties window

  5. Select the dropdown menu under Scheme to choose a cursor scheme (size, color, etc.). If you download and install a custom pointer pack, it will show up in the list.

    You can find free third-party cursor schemes online, but be safe when downloading files to avoid malware.

    Mouse Pointer scheme options in Windows settings

  6. Under customize, you can change the individual cursor states within a scheme. To choose a custom file, select Browse.

    Windows Cursor files typically have the file extension CUR or ANI.

    Browse highlighted in Windows 11 Mouse Properties

  7. Select Apply and OK to save the changes to your cursor.

    Apply and Ok highlighted in Windows 11 Mouse Properties
FAQ
  • How do I change the cursor speed in Windows 11?

    To change the cursor speed on Windows 11, go to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse and adjust the Mouse Pointer Speed slider.

  • How do I move the cursor without the mouse in Windows 11?

    Go to Control Panel > Ease of Access > Change how your mouse works > Set Up Mouse Keys > Turn on Mouse Keys to control your mouse cursor with the numerical keypad on Windows 11.

  • How do I unhide the mouse cursor in Windows 11?

    If the Windows mouse cursor disappears, unplug the mouse and then plug it back in, restart your computer, check for Windows updates, and run the built-in device troubleshooter. If you're using a laptop, check for a switch near the touchpad or try one of the function keys, like F6 or F9. If you still have trouble, uninstall the mouse or touchpad driver and then reinstall it.

Was this page helpful?