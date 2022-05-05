How to Change the Color of Your Name on Twitch

What to Know From the app : Tap the three dots beside the chat box, then select your username. Colors are at the bottom.

: Tap the three dots beside the chat box, then select your username. Colors are at the bottom. From chat : In the chat box, type /color, then a color. For example, /color blue. Hit enter.

: In the chat box, type /color, then a color. For example, /color blue. Hit enter. To choose a specific color, add its hex code after /color. For example, /color #008080. Hit enter.

You can make your username stand out in a Twitch chat by changing its color. Here's how to change your username's color when chatting on Twitch.

How Do You Change the Color of Your Username in the Twitch App?

Here’s how to change the color of your username if you’re using the Twitch app. Just go to any chat and follow these steps:

Open Chat Settings by tapping the hamburger menu or the three dots. Open the Chat Identity menu by tapping your username. Go to Global Name Color. Twitch provides a palette of options at the bottom of the Chat Identity menu. Choose a color and then close the menus (there's no need to save).

Your name change may take a short while to take effect.

How Do You Change Your Username Color in a Twitch Chat?

There's an easy chat command for changing your name color, too. Just type /color followed by the color you want to use. You can also use a hex code. For example:



/color green

/color #008080

If you're not sure what to pick, just enter /color. Twitch will provide a list of color options.



Google’s Color Picker can provide a hex code for whatever color you choose.

How to Chat Your Username Color via Prime Gaming

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can use Prime Gaming to change your color without finding the hex code. Just go to Twitch's site and follow these steps:

Click your userpic to open a drop-down menu. Choose Settings. Open Prime Gaming in the menu bar. Choose a color from the color selector.

What Color Should I Choose?

Twitch offers a lot of color options, but you’re free to choose something else. You can choose any color you like, as long as you find its hex code. Just try not to pick anything too pale, too bright, or too dark, as they may be difficult for other users to read. If you'd like to pick a default color, type /color and hit enter to see the options.

Having trouble reading other usernames? Turn on the Readable Colors option in the Chat Settings menu.