Gaming > Gaming Services How to Change the Color of Your Name on Twitch Choose and change your name's color on Twitch at will By Sandra Stafford Sandra Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 5, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Services Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming What to Know From the app: Tap the three dots beside the chat box, then select your username. Colors are at the bottom.From chat: In the chat box, type /color, then a color. For example, /color blue. Hit enter.To choose a specific color, add its hex code after /color. For example, /color #008080. Hit enter. You can make your username stand out in a Twitch chat by changing its color. Here's how to change your username's color when chatting on Twitch. How Do You Change the Color of Your Username in the Twitch App? Here’s how to change the color of your username if you’re using the Twitch app. Just go to any chat and follow these steps: Open Chat Settings by tapping the hamburger menu or the three dots. Open the Chat Identity menu by tapping your username. Go to Global Name Color. Twitch provides a palette of options at the bottom of the Chat Identity menu. Choose a color and then close the menus (there's no need to save). Your name change may take a short while to take effect. How Do You Change Your Username Color in a Twitch Chat? There's an easy chat command for changing your name color, too. Just type /color followed by the color you want to use. You can also use a hex code. For example: /color green/color #008080 If you're not sure what to pick, just enter /color. Twitch will provide a list of color options. Google’s Color Picker can provide a hex code for whatever color you choose. How to Chat Your Username Color via Prime Gaming If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can use Prime Gaming to change your color without finding the hex code. Just go to Twitch's site and follow these steps: Click your userpic to open a drop-down menu. Choose Settings. Open Prime Gaming in the menu bar. Choose a color from the color selector. What Color Should I Choose? Twitch offers a lot of color options, but you’re free to choose something else. You can choose any color you like, as long as you find its hex code. Just try not to pick anything too pale, too bright, or too dark, as they may be difficult for other users to read. If you'd like to pick a default color, type /color and hit enter to see the options. Having trouble reading other usernames? Turn on the Readable Colors option in the Chat Settings menu. FAQ How do I write in color in Twitch chat? You used to be able to use the /me command in Twitch chat to make your text the same color as your username. Unfortunately, Twitch changed the function to end misuse. Because of the possibility of wrongdoing, it's uncertain whether Twitch will add this functionality in the future. What color is "Twitch purple"? You can use Twitch's distinctive purple color when you make an overlay for your stream. The hex code is 9146FF. For an RGB color profile, use the values 145, 70, 255. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit