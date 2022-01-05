How to Change the Color of Your Apps on Samsung

What to Know On the homescreen, tap and hold on empty space > Wallpaper and style > Color Palette > Done.

tap and hold on empty space > > > You can also use Samsung Galaxy Themes.

Choose your icon pack > Purchase or Download > Apply.

This article will explain how to change the color of your apps on a Samsung Galaxy device running Android 12 and version 4 of Samsung’s One UI, and up. Doing so applies new color palettes on your device, allowing you to personalize the look and feel.

How Do You Change the Color of Your Apps on Android?

On an Android 12 device, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones with One UI 4, You can change the colors of app icons using the new Color Palette feature. It applies the same theme to all icons at once, and by default, it will try to match the current wallpaper you have selected.



How to Change App Icons Using the Color Palette

You can change the color of all app icons at once, using the new Android 12 Color Palette feature. Here's how:

Tap and hold on an empty area of the homescreen and then tap Wallpaper and style. Tap Color palette. Choose a color scheme you like. You'll see a preview at the top of the screen before applying. Tap Set as Color Palette.

The color palette changes will only affect stock apps and icons. If you have applied a Samsung theme using the Galaxy Themes store, the app icons and colors may not change at all. You should still see the changes reflected elsewhere, like in your Quick Settings panel.

How to Change App Icons Using Galaxy Themes

You can also apply custom themes using Samsung’s Galaxy Themes store. This allows you to use both premium (paid) icon packs and free packs to change the look and feel of your experience. You can change everything from the look of your icons to your wallpaper and beyond.

Here’s how to apply an icon theme with Galaxy Themes:

Open the Galaxy Themes app. In the bottom menu, tap Icons. Browse the store and find an icon pack you want to apply. Tap on the icon pack. At the bottom, you will see a red button which either lists the price, for paid packs, or Download, for free packs. Tap it. Wait for the download to finish. Tap Apply. If prompted, tap Apply again.

That’s it! Your new icon theme will be applied and you should see the change reflected immediately.

Why Change the Color of Apps in One UI 4?

Samsung’s One UI 4 Android overlay is available on several devices, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and more—like the Fold and Flip. It’s the latest version of Samsung’s adapted Android UI. One of the biggest changes that came with One UI 4 is the option to customize your experience using what are called Color Palettes. They alter the look and feel of various interface elements like the home screen, app icons, notifications, wallpapers, and more.

You can select colors to match your favorite wallpapers, themes, and so on. That way, there’s a more cohesive look for the entire system. You can then save any changes you make and sync them across eligible Samsung devices.

