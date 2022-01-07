How to Change the Color of Your Apps on Android

What to Know Turn on Themed icons and pick a solid or wallpaper-based color.

and pick a solid or wallpaper-based color. Access those options here: Settings > Wallpaper & style .

> . A third-party app with icon packs provides the greatest flexibility.

This article details your options for changing the color and icons of your Android apps.



The instructions in this article were created using a Google Pixel running Android 12, so the options available to you will differ if you're using a phone from a different company or one with an older operating system.

How Do I Change the Color of My Apps on My Phone?

By default, app icons on some Android phones, like the Pixel, are essentially unchangeable, both the color and the actual icon. Spotify, for example, is green and black, and there's no easy way to change that.

There are, however, some cases where the app lets you modify the icon from a selection of options. Or, the app has closer ties to your phone's settings than other apps, so if you change the color setting on your phone, the app color and icon style will change, too.

If all else fails, there are third-party apps that can take care of the whole process for you through icon packs. The app's icon color and entire icon graphic can be modified that way.

Here are the Google-approved options for changing the color of an app icon:

Use Themed Icons

One way to quickly change up app icon colors is to use Themed icons. But there's a catch: Not every icon will change—only Google-provided ones like Chrome, YouTube, Camera, Phone, Messages, Play Store, Gmail, etc.

Go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Themed icons and select what you'd like to use.



Before and after 'Themed icons' toggle.

The icon style you end up with depends on the colors used in your wallpaper (see below) and if Dark theme is turned on.

Turn on Wallpaper Colors

Themed icons work as-is, so you can turn it on and forget about it. Or, to work in a bit of customization, you can manipulate the app colors through two sets of color options: Wallpaper colors and Basic colors.

For example, if you want those Google apps to be purple, you can pick that color from Settings > Wallpaper & style > Basic colors. If you want the app icon colors to be balanced against the wallpaper, open Settings > Wallpaper & style > Wallpaper colors and pick one of those color combinations (the combos you see there change depending on the wallpaper you're using).



Those color styles also apply to folder backgrounds, the lock screen, and other areas of the phone. The reason they change the color of Google's app icons is because they've included their apps as part of the set that the color setting applies to. It's possible they'll expand the option to third-party developers in the future so that your other apps will change color too.

How Do You Change App Icons on Android?

Changing app colors is also possible by simply changing the whole app icon. The only built-in method for doing that is to follow the directions above. The color palette you pick, the wallpaper you're using, and whether the dark theme and themed icons options are on, all influence how some of your apps appear.

But what if you want to pick a totally different app icon, maybe one for a non-Google app? There aren't icon packs in the phone's settings that you can cycle through, nor is there an approved way to swap out one icon for one of your choosing.

However, in some rare cases, the app developer will include an app icon customization option in the app's settings. One example is the DuckDuckGo browser in the Google Play store. In that app's settings is a screen called App Icon which has several options to pick from. It doesn't matter what your wallpaper color is or what other toggle you enabled in your phone's settings; this app's icon is determined by what you decide in its settings.



If the app you're trying to change the icon color for doesn't have that level of customization, consider using a third-party tool. You might need a different Android launcher than the one that came with your phone for that to work.