How to Change Chat Settings in Snapchat Keep messages from disappearing

What to Know Access chat settings: Tap-and-hold conversation > More.Choose Delete Chats > 24 Hours after Viewing to make chats stay longer; group chats always stay for 24 hours.Tap a message to save it indefinitely. This article explains how to change your chat settings in Snapchat in Android or iOS so messages stop disappearing so quickly. How Do You Change How Long Your Snapchat Messages Last? By default, a message is automatically deleted after all recipients have read it and then exited the conversation. There are two steps you can take to make messages stick around longer: change the chat settings so messages auto-delete after 24 hours, or manually save messages you want to keep longer. Change Your Chat Settings Change the Delete Chats setting for any conversation you want to stay for 24 hours. Open the Chat tab from the menu at the bottom. Tap the profile icon for the conversation for which you want to change the chat settings. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right, and select Delete Chats. There's a shortcut to access this screen from your conversation list: press-and-hold the person's name, and choose More from the pop-up menu. Choose After Viewing to have messages be deleted automatically after they've been viewed, or 24 Hours after Viewing to have messages remain for a full 24 hours. Save Individual Messages Messages can be kept on Snapchat's servers for longer than 24 hours if you manually save them. Tap a message once to save it. Tap it again to unsave the Snapchat message. Press-and-hold to save a Snap while viewing it, or swipe up. To save it after viewing it, press-and-hold on it in the chat directly after viewing it, before swiping out of the chat screen. If you are looking to just save photos, keep in mind only photos set to no limit can be saved in chat. That same idea applies to videos set to loop. Even if you save a message someone sent you, they can still force a deletion by deleting their Snapchat message. The best way to permanently save a Snap from someone else is to take a screenshot of it, because it's then stored on your device as a picture. How to Change Group Chat Settings in Snapchat Group chats are treated differently than one-on-one chats. While you can edit some settings for the group, chat expirations aren't one of them. You can save individual messages like we've described above, but other than that, all group messages remain viewable for 24 hours by default. Here's everything you can edit from the chat settings for a group message: Leave the group Cancel invite links Clear the conversation from the list Add members to the group Copy the group invite link Edit the group name Silence or allow notifications Here's how to get to the screen to change those options: Tap the profile icon to the left of the group name. Select the three-dot menu at the top right. In the pop-up menu are all the group chat settings you can manipulate. FAQ How do I get a public profile on Snapchat? Snapchat offers public profiles for businesses. To create one, tap your profile image in the upper-left corner of the app, and then scroll down and select Create Public Profile. Public profiles let you share stories with everyone (not just your followers), link to your Shopify store, and other features. Where is "App Appearance" in Snapchat settings? First, tap your profile image in the upper-left corner of the app, and then select the settings gear in the upper-right of the next screen. App Appearance is at the bottom of the My Account section. From this menu, you can turn Dark Mode on or off, or have it match your device settings.