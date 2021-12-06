How to Change the Channel on a Wi-Fi Extender

What to Know As a first step you’ll need to switch it to Access Point mode and you'll also probably need to connect the device to Ethernet, even if it wasn’t before.

Look in the wireless settings for your model for a Channel setting and try different selections in this setting until you find one that gives you better performance.

Wi-Fi extenders are convenient devices which allow you to easily expand the range of your wireless network without the overhead of a full wireless access point. However, you may find that even when you’re close to your extender, you’re experiencing poor connectivity. In this case, you can change the wireless channel on which your device operates to try and alleviate the problem.

How Do I Change the Channel on My Wi-Fi Extender?

The precise steps and controls to change your extender’s channel will vary by manufacturer, but in most cases they’ll follow steps like the following:



First, log in to your device, either through a web interface or a dedicated app. The process should be similar to logging into a router as an admin.

If your device is a true Wi-Fi extender (and not e.g. a router), it likely has something in the way of an Operating Mode setting, which you’ll probably have set to Extender or similar. Set it to Access Point.

After a restart, your device will be operating as a standalone access point rather than an extender.

You’ll need a way to connect to the LAN now, since your device is technically its own mini-network now. If your device has an Ethernet port, you’ll need to figure out a way to get cable to it.

Log in to the device again, and look for admin settings related to either Local Area Network > Wireless or Wireless. Note there may be two of them (for 2.4GHz and 5GHz) if your extender is a dual-band device.

Within each one will be a Channel setting. This is typically set to Auto, but you can choose specific settings as well.

Try these one at a time until you find one that improves your wireless performance.



Should My Wi-Fi Extender Be on the Same Channel?

Generally yes, Wi-Fi extenders are designed to integrate with the “host” wireless network. When you point your device at the network you want to extend during set-up, the extender will auto-configure itself to use the host network’s channel. This allows the extender to simply pick up signals that are out of range of the main router, and easily pass them along.

However, there are situations where this can be a problem. For example, suppose your neighbor also has a Wi-Fi network running on the same channel as yours. You may find that when you’re in range of your Wi-Fi extender, your performance takes a hit. (Why is this an issue? Check out this explanation of wireless interference for details.) This is because there are signals from both networks colliding, and it may take multiple tries for traffic to get from the extender to your PC or phone.

But if you switch your extender to Access Point mode and change its channel, these signals won’t collide anymore, and you should see better throughput. It’s a slight trade-off, as you’ll need to find a way to connect your extender up to the network, such as with some sort of wired networking.

