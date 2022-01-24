How to Change an AirTag Battery

What to Know Press down and turn counterclockwise on back of AirTag > add new CR2032 battery, positive side up > replace back, turn until sound plays.

AirTag batteries do not need to be charged because the type of battery they use isn't rechargeable.

Expect the battery to last about a year.

This article provides step-by-step instructions for how to change AirTag batteries, and answers important questions about whether you can recharge AirTag batteries and other topics.



Can You Change AirTag Battery?

If the battery has expired, or is about to expire, you can change an AirTag battery by following these steps:

Place the AirTag with the stainless steel back facing up. Press down on the back with your fingers and rotate counterclockwise until the cover can't rotate any more. Remove the back cover and remove the battery. Because these parts are small and easy to loose, take care when disassembling an AirTag around small children. Replace the battery with a standard CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery, with the positive side of the battery facing up. According to Apple, CR2032 batteries with bitterant coatings may not work with AirTags. Bitterant coating is designed to stop children from playing with the battery. Check the packaging of your batteries to see if they have this coating. Replace the back cover and rotate until the back can't rotate any more and a sound plays. At this point, the AirTag is closed and the battery has been successfully replaced. You don't need to set up the AirTag again after changing the battery. All previous configurations are saved.

Does an AirTag Have a Battery?

The Apple AirTag tracker uses a standard CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery. These batteries can be purchased an electronics stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and similar retailers.

Does an AirTag Need to Be Charged?

No, AirTag batteries don't need to be charged. That's because CR2032 3V batteries are disposable and can't be recharged.

According to Apple, on average, a CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery will last for about 1 year when used in an AirTag.



You can check how much battery life your AirTags have by going to the Find My app on your iPhone. Tap the AirTag whose battery life you want to check and the battery icon beneath the item's name provides an estimate of its remaining battery life.

Since the Find My app exists only on iPhone, learn about the process for finding an AirTag using Android.

What Happens When AirTag Battery Dies?

If you don't manage to replace an AirTag battery before its charge runs out, and the AirTag battery dies, you won't be able to actively track the current location of the device. Without a charged battery, the AirTag can't communicate with Apple's Find My network. As a result, checking the Find My app will show you the last known location of the AirTag before the battery died.

Once you have the AirTag in hand again, replace the battery following the instructions above.