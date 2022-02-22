How to Change Your Apple ID Profile Picture

What to Know iPhone/iPad: Settings > [your name] > Edit in the Apple ID profile photo > Take Photo or Choose Photo > Choose .

This article explains how to change your Apple ID profile photo on iPhone/iPad, Mac, and on the web.

How Can You Change Your Apple ID Profile Photo?

Your Apple ID profile photo is used for a lot of things. It shows up in email inboxes on Apple products, appears in your Settings app and the App Store, and more. You don't have to be stuck with the photo you chose when setting up your device, though. You can freshen up the look of your Apple ID profile by changing your picture.

You can change your Apple ID profile photo from almost any device where it's displayed. Here are three different ways to update your look in your Apple ID.

How to Change Your Apple ID Profile Photo on iPhone or iPad

Tap Settings. Tap [your name]. Tap Edit in the photo at the top of the screen. Tap Take Photo to take a selfie right then, Choose Photo to select a photo stored in your pre-installed Photos app, or Browse to browse images stored in the Files app. Adjust the photo so the section you want to use is in the frame. More on editing your profile photo in the next section. Tap Choose.

How to Change Your Apple ID Profile Photo on a Mac

If you want to change your Apple ID Profile photo from your Mac computer, you can do that, too.

Click the Apple menu. Click System Preferences. Hover the mouse over your profile photo or icon in the top left corner of the window. Click Edit. Choose from the pre-loaded images in Default, take a selfie by clicking Camera, browse your Photos app by clicking Photos, or take a selfie using the Photo Booth app. If you take a selfie, position it in the frame how you like it. Click Save.

How to Change Your Apple ID Profile Photo on iCloud.com

If you can't get to a Mac computer to change your Apple ID Profile picture, you can do it from iCloud on any computer. Here's how.

Go to iCloud.com and log in with the Apple ID whose profile photo you want to change. Click Account Settings. Hover the mouse over your profile photo or icon in the top left corner. Click Edit. Drag a photo into the frame and position it in the way you want it. Click Done.

Your profile photo isn't the only part of your Apple ID you can change. You can also edit your billing address, payment information, and much more.

Can You Edit Your Apple ID Profile Picture?

You have some control over how your Apple ID profile picture looks. If you want to do any serious editing—like applying filters and effects, or adding text—you'll need to use a photo-editing program. But you can control the placement, size, and zoom of most Apple ID profile pictures. Here's how:

Using any of the instructions above, follow the steps up to the point where you have added a photo and it's showing in the circular frame. You can move the position of the picture in the frame by dragging it around. The section in grey edges of the window won't be used. You can also zoom in on the photo to focus on a particular aspect of it. Do this on the iPhone and iPad by pinching and zooming. On the Mac and iCloud, drag the slider left and right to enlarge or shrink the picture.