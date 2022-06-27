How to Change the Alarm Sound on iPhone

What to Know Open the clock app, and then tap the alarm icon to access your alarms.

icon to access your alarms. Tap Edit , then select the alarm you want to change.

, then select the you want to change. Tap Sound, and set a new alarm sound.

This article explains how to change the alarm sound on your iPhone.

How to Change Your Alarm Sound on iPhone

The default iPhone alarm works well enough, but it’s easy to tune out if you’ve been using it long enough. You can set a new sound when you make an alarm, and that new sound will remain the default sound until you choose a new one.

Here’s how to change the alarm sound on an iPhone:



Open the clock app on your phone, and tap the alarm icon. Tap Edit. Locate the alarm you want to change, and tap >. Tap Sound. Select a new alarm tone, then tap Back. If you scroll to the bottom of the list, you can tap Classic to access additional options. Tap Save. When the alarm goes off, it will play the new sound that you just chose. Until you set an alarm with a different sound, your iPhone will use this as the default alarm sound. For example, if you ask Siri to set an alarm, it will use this tone.

How to Get New Alarm Sounds on iPhone

Your iPhone includes an assortment of ringtones you can use as alarm sounds, but you can also purchase different tones from Apple. Once you’ve purchased one from Apple, you can set it as your ringtone or alarm sound.

Here’s how to get new alarm sounds on your iPhone:



Open the clock app, and tap the alarm icon if the Alarm section isn't already open. Tap Edit. Tap one of your alarms. Tap Sound. Tap Tone Store. If you’ve already purchased tones in the past but don’t see them in the list, tap Download All Purchased Tones. Tap Tones. Locate a tone you want, and purchase it. You can now set that tone as your alarm sound.

Can You Set a Song as an Alarm Sound on iPhone?

You can set a song as your iPhone alarm sound as long as the song is in the music library on your iPhone. It works a lot like changing the alarm sound to a ringtone, but you need to select the pick a song option instead of a ringtone and then choose from the library of songs on your device.

Have you bought music from iTunes in the past, but you don't currently have any songs on your phone? You can redownload iTunes songs to your iPhone at any time.