Celebrate Valentine’s Week With a Fan-Favorite ‘Tales’ RPG on Xbox

Microsoft has 18 more games headed to Xbox, Windows, and Game Pass for Valentine's Day week, including the, remaster of a beloved JRPG (that isn't Final Fantasy).

Next week's assortment of Xbox games covers an extensive variety of genres (and, in some cases, genre mash-ups), so there's likely something for almost everyone, whether you're looking for "interactive romantic comedy" or pinball.

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Perhaps the biggest (or most noteworthy) release is the upcoming Tales of Symphonia Remastered, which claims to be an upgrade of the popular 2003 original. In particular, the visuals have been reworked for HD resolutions, and several unspecified quality-of-life gameplay enhancements have been made. While it won't feature any new content like bosses, characters, and so on, this remaster will include all of the additions that were put into the Japanese PS2 port, Tales of Symphonia Chronicles.

Beyond Tales, the week will also see the release of Cities: Skylines - Remastered for all the SimCity fans out there, an all-new Pinball FX, and first-person shooter Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition. Koei Tecmo's newest take on the action-hunting genre (think Monster Hunter), Wild Hearts, is also just around the corner.

Paradox Interactive

Other launches include interactive rom-com Ten Dates, action hybrid (shooter and slasher) Wanted: Dead, the shape-shooting Geometric Sniper, and "tactical artillery party game" Launcher Heroes. There's also the retro-styled platformer Pocket Witch, inertia-based arcade flyer W.A.R.P., kart racer Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart, and arcade shooter CometStriker DX. Plus, you'll see the robot-building roguelike CyberHeroes Arena DX, puzzle platformer Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition, 3D platformer Rise of the Fox Hero, arcade strategy Road Stones, and action platformer Rooftop Renegade.

Ten Dates and Wanted will be out on Valentine's Day (Tuesday, February 14), with Cities: Skylines, Geometric Sniper, Launcher Heroes, Pocket Witch, and W.A.R.P. following suit on the 15. Gigantosaurus, Pinball F.X., and Shadow Warrior 3 will drop on Thursday, February 16. CometStrikcer DX, CyberHeroes Arena DX, Dark Burial, Rise of the Fox Hero, Road Stones, Rooftop Renegade, Tales of Symphonia, and Wild Hearts cap off the week on Friday the 17.