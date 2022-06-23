How to Cast to Roku TV From Android

What to Know Connect your phone and Roku TV/Roku device to the same Wi-Fi network.

Open the app you want to cast from on your phone, and select the cast icon if possible.

If the app doesn't support casting, you can use Screen Mirror to share your entire phone screen.

This article explains how to cast to Roku TV, whether you're using an app with its own cast function, or need to mirror your phone's screen instead. These steps will work on Roku TVs, or TVs equipped with a built-in Roku.

How Do I Cast My Phone to Roku TV?

Most streaming applications have a built-in cast feature. That includes Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, among others. The following steps and screenshots detail the process for the Netflix Android application, but the process is generally the same for other streaming apps (although the interface might be slightly different).

Make sure your Android phone and Roku TV or Roku device are on the same Wi-Fi network. Open the streaming app you want to cast from on your Android phone. Select the cast icon in the corner of the screen. It looks like a rounded-corner rectangle with three curved lines in the bottom left-hand corner—like the Wi-Fi symbol. In our example we're using Netflix, so we've made sure Netflix is installed on both our Android device and the Roku we're streaming to. And we're already signed into our Netflix account on both devices. When prompted, select your Roku TV or Roku device to begin casting. The streaming service app will then open on your Roku device to the content you wanted to cast. You can then continue to use your Android device as a remote control for choosing and adjusting content on your TV.

Mirroring Your Screen to a Roku TV

If the Android application you're using doesn't support casting, or you simply want to show your phone's screen on your TV, you can mirror your screen instead. This process is called something slightly different. While Screen Mirror is the most common, it's also known as Screen Cast, Quick Connect, Smart View, Screen Casting, Cast, or Wireless Display, among others.

Make sure your Android phone and Roku TV or Roku device are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Pull down the quick settings menu from the top of the screen. Scroll through the options and select Screen Mirror or the alternative name for it. In these screenshots, it's called Screen Cast. When prompted, select the Roku TV or Roku device to which you are mirroring. Wait a moment for it to connect. You should see a loading screen on your Roku TV, before your Android phone's screen is mirrored. Your device's screen will display the message 'Connected' when the connection is complete.