Smart & Connected Life > Connected Car Tech Cars With Apple CarPlay: A Complete Compatibility List (2023) Looking for a car that works with your iPhone? Here they are By Jeremy Laukkonen Jeremy Laukkonen Facebook Twitter Writer Shoreline Community College Jeremy Laukkonen is automotive and tech writer for numerous major trade publications. When not researching and testing computers, game consoles or smartphones, he stays up-to-date on the myriad complex systems that power battery electric vehicles . lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section What Cars Come With Apple CarPlay? What Cars Work With Apple Car Keys? Adding CarPlay to a Vehicle Without CarPlay Frequently Asked Questions Cars with Apple CarPlay are very common, but the feature isn’t available in every vehicle. Since it allows for hands-free calling, entertainment, and turn-by-turn navigation while driving, it’s something every iPhone user should look for. That’s why you may want to start searching for a new or used vehicle by perusing a list of all available options, including CarPlay. What Cars Come With Apple CarPlay? CarPlay is available in more than 800 models across dozens of manufacturers, starting with the 2016 model year in some cases and 2017 in others. While it started out as a niche feature, CarPlay is available in most new cars alongside Android Auto. You won’t find CarPlay from some big electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla or Rivian, but nearly every major brand has at least a few compatible models. It’s even available in some motorcycles from Honda, Indian, and Polaris. Here are all the cars with Apple CarPlay, including the model years in which the feature is available: Abarth 2017 - 2023 Abarth 5952017 - 2023 Abarth 6952023 Abarth 500e Acura 2017 - 2023 NSX2018 - 2023 MDX2018 - 2023 TLX2019 - 2022 ILX2019 - 2023 RDX2023 Integra Alfa Romeo 2018 - 2023 Giulia2018 - 2023 Stelvio2023 Tonale Aston Martin 2017 DB9 Volante2017 V8 Vantage2017 V12 Vantage2017 - 2018 Vanquish2017 - 2018 Rapide2021 - 2023 DBX Audi 2017 - 2023 A32017 - 2023 A42017 - 2023 A52017 - 2023 A62017 - 2023 A72017 - 2023 Q22017 - 2023 Q72017 - 2023 R82017 - 2023 TT2018 - 2023 Q52019 - 2023 A12019 - 2023 A82019 - 2023 e‑tron2019 - 2023 Q82020 - 2023 Q32021 - 2023 e‑tron Sportback2022 - 2023 e‑tron GT2022 - 2023 Q4 e‑tron2022 - 2023 Q4 Sportback e‑tron2023 Q8 e‑tron2023 Q8 Sportback e‑tron Baojun 2018 - 2022 3102018 - 2022 310W2018 - 2022 5102020 - 2023 730 Bentley 2017 - 2023 Bentayga2019 - 2023 Continental2020 - 2023 Flying Spur BMW 2017 - 2023 1 Series2017 - 2023 6 Series2017 - 2023 2 Series2017 - 2023 4 Series2017 - 2023 5 Series2017 - 2023 7 Series2018 - 2023 8 Series2017 - 2023 X32017 - 2023 X42017 - 2023 X52017 - 2023 X62018 - 2023 X72017 - 2023 3 Series2018 - 2023 X12018 - 2023 X22018 - 2023 i32019 - 2020 i82019 - 2023 Z42021 - 2023 3 Series2021 - 2023 X5 M2021 - 2023 X6 M2021 - 2023 Z42022 - 2023 i42022 - 2023 iX2022 - 2023 iX12022 - 2023 iX32023 i7 Borgward 2018 - 2020 BX32018 - 2020 BX42018 - 2020 BX52020 BX6 Buick 2016 - 2017 Excelle2016 - 2022 LaCrosse2016 - 2022 Regal2017 - 2022 Encore2017 - 2023 Envision2018 - 2023 Enclave2018 - 2023 GT2018 - 2023 GT-MPV2018 - 2023 GL62020 - 2023 VELITE 62020 - 2023 GL8 Avenir2020 - 2023 GL8 ES2021 - 2023 GL8 Business Travel Edition2023 Encore GX BYD 2022 - 2023 ATTO32022 - 2023 YUAN PLUS2021 - 2023 SONG PLUS2022 - 2023 TANG2023 QIN PLUS2023 HALO6/SEAL2023 DOLPHIN2022 - 2023 HAN Cadillac 2016 ELR2016 - 2019 ATS2016 - 2019 ATS‑V2016 - 2019 CTS2016 - 2019 CTS‑V2016 - 2022 CT62016 - 2022 CT6‑V2016 - 2019 XTS2017 - 2023 XT52019 - 2023 XT42020 - 2023 CT42020 - 2023 CT4‑V2020 - 2023 CT52020 - 2023 CT5‑V2020 - 2023 XT62016 - 2023 Escalade / ESV2022 - 2023 CT4‑V Blackwing2022 - 2023 CT5‑V Blackwing2023 Escalade‑V2023 LYRIQ Chery 2017 - 2022 Arrizo 52017 - 2022 Arrizo 72017 - 2022 Tiggo 32017 - 2022 Tiggo 3X2017 - 2022 Tiggo 5X2018 - 2022 Tiggo 22018 - 2022 Tiggo 42018 - 2022 Tiggo 82020 - 2022 Arrizo 6 Chevrolet 2016 - 2017 Cavalier2016 - 2019 Volt2016 - 2023 Camaro2016 - 2023 Camaro Convertible2016 - 2023 Colorado2016 - 2023 Corvette2016 - 2023 Corvette Convertible2016 - 2022 Cruze2016 - 2020 Impala2016 - 2023 Malibu2016 - 2023 Sail LOVA2016 - 2023 Silverado2016 - 2023 Silverado HD2016 - 2022 Spark2016 - 2023 Suburban2016 - 2023 Tahoe2017 - 2020 Aveo2017 - 2023 Bolt EV2017 - 2023 Prisma2017 - 2023 S102017 - 2023 Sonic2017 - 2023 Tracker2017 - 2023 Trax2018 - 2023 Equinox2018 - 2023 Traverse2019 - 2023 Blazer2019 - 2023 Monza2020 - 2023 Captiva2020 - 2023 Trailblazer2022 - 2023 Bolt EUV Chrysler 2017 - 2023 3002018 - 2023 Pacifica2020 - 2021 Voyager Citroen 2016 - 2023 Aircross2016 - 2023 Berlingo Multispace2016 - 2023 C32016 - 2023 C42016 - 2023 C4 Picasso2016 - 2023 C52016 - 2023 C5 Break2016 - 2022 C62016 - 2022 Jumper2016 - 2022 Jumpy2016 - 2023 Spacetourer2017 - 2022 C3‑AirCross2017 - 2022 C3‑XR2017 - 2022 C4 Cactus2017 - 2022 C4‑L2017 - 2022 C4‑Lounge2017 - 2022 C4 Spacetourer2017 - 2022 C‑Elysée2017 - 2022 C‑Quatre2018 - 2023 Berlingo2018 - 2023 C5 Aircross Cowin 2017 - 2021 E3 Cupra 2022 - 2023 Ateca2022 - 2023 Born2022 - 2023 Leon2022 - 2023 Formentor Datsun 2019 - 2022 GO2019 - 2022 GO+ Dodge 2017 - 2023 Challenger2017 - 2023 Charger2018 - 2023 Durango2019 - 2021 Journey2023 Hornet Dongfeng 2016 景逸S502016 - 2017 风行502016 - 2022 风行X52016 - 2022 景逸X52016 - 2022 景逸X62017 风行SX72017 风行S50EV2017 景逸X5L2017 景逸S50EV2017 - 2022 风行X62017 - 2022 风行X72017 - 2022 风行SX62017 - 2022 风行F6002017 - 2022 风行M62017 - 2022 风行F62017 - 2022 风行V62017 - 2022 风行M52017 - 2022 风行F52017 - 2022 风行V52017 - 2022 景逸X72018 - 2022 风行X32018 - 2022 风行X7L2018 - 2022 风行X7S2018 - 2022 风行S500EV2018 - 2022 景逸X32018 - 2022 景逸X7S2018 - 2022 景逸X7L DS 2016 - 2023 DS 32016 - 2022 DS 3 Cabrio2016 - 2022 DS 3 Crossback2016 - 2023 DS 42016 - 2022 DS 52017 - 2022 DS 4S2017 - 2022 DS 5LS2017 - 2022 DS 62018 - 2023 DS 72020 - 2023 DS9 Exeed 2020 - 2023 Exeed VX2020 - 2023 Exeed TXL2020 - 2023 Exeed LX Ferrari 2016 FF2016 F12tdf2016 - 2017 California T2016 - 2017 F12 Berlinetta2016 - 2020 488 GTB2016 - 2020 488 Spider2017 - 2020 GTC4Lusso2018 - 2021 812 Superfast2018 - 2023 Portofino2019 - 2023 Monza SP12019 - 2023 Monza SP22020 - 2023 F8 Spider2020 - 2023 F8 Tributo2020 - 2023 SF90 Stradale2021 - 2023 812 GTS2021 - 2023 Roma2021 - 2023 SF90 Spider2022 - 2023 296 GTB2023 296 GTS2023 Daytona SP32023 Purosangue Fiat 2017 - 2023 5002017 - 2022 500L2017 - 2023 Tipo2018 - 2023 500X2018 - 2023 Argo2021 - 2023 Panda2023 E‑Doblò Ford 2017 - 2019 C‑MAX2017 - 2019 Fiesta2017 - 2019 Flex2017 - 2019 Focus2017 - 2019 Taurus2017 - 2023 Edge2017 - 2023 Escape2017 - 2023 Expedition2017 - 2023 F‑1502017 - 2020 Fusion2017 - 2023 Transit2017 - 2022 Transit Connect2017 - 2023 Mustang2017 - 2023 Super Duty2017 - 2023 Explorer2018 - 2022 EcoSport2018 - 2023 Ford GT2021 - 2023 Mustang Mach‑E2021 - 2023 Bronco2021 - 2023 Bronco Sport2022 - 2023 Evos2022 - 2023 Maverick2023 E‑Transit Genesis 2017 - 2023 G802020 - 2023 G702020 - 2023 G902021 - 2023 GV802022 - 2023 GV702022 - 2023 GV60 GMC 2016 - 2023 Canyon2016 - 2023 Sierra2016 - 2023 Sierra HD2016 - 2023 Yukon2016 - 2023 Yukon XL2017 - 2023 Acadia2018 - 2023 Terrain2022 - 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Haima 2017 - 2022 F72017 - 2022 S52017 - 2022 S5 young2017 - 2022 S72018 - 2022 F5 Haval 2017 - 2023 H1 Blue‑Brand2017 - 2023 H2 Blue‑Brand2017 - 2023 H2 Red‑Brand2017 - 2023 H6 Blue‑Brand2017 - 2023 H6 Red‑Brand2019 - 2023 F72020 - 2023 H6N2020 - 2023 HAVAL DARGO Holden 2016 - 2020 Captiva2016 - 2018 Insignia2016 - 2018 Spark2016 - 2020 Colorado2017 - 2020 Astra2017 - 2020 Barina2017 - 2020 Trailblazer2018 - 2020 Commodore2018 - 2020 Equinox2018 - 2020 Trax2019 - 2020 Acadia Honda 2016 - 2023 Accord2016 - 2023 Civic2017 - 2023 Ridgeline2017 - 2023 CR‑V2017 - 2023 Pilot2018 - 2023 Odyssey2019 - 2022 Clarity2018 - 2020 Fit2019 - 2023 HR‑V2019 - 2022 Insight2019 - 2023 Passport Honda (Motorcycles) 2018 - 2023 Gold Wing2020 - 2023 Africa Twin Hyundai 2015 - 2016 Genesis Sedan2015 - 2018 Azera2015 - 2023 Sonata2016 - 2023 i102016 - 2023 i302016 - 2022 i402016 - 2020 Elantra GT2016 - 2023 Tucson2016 - 2022 Veloster2017 - 2023 Santa Fe2017 - 2020 Ioniq2017 - 2023 Kona2017 - 2019 Santa Fe Sport2017 - 2023 Elantra2019 Santa Fe XL2019 - 2023 Accent2020 - 2023 Nexo2020 - 2023 Palisade2020 - 2023 Venue2021 - 2023 Bayon2022 - 2023 Casper2022 - 2023 Ioniq 52022 - 2023 SANTA CRUZ2023 Ioniq 6 Indian Motorcycles 2020 - 2023 Challenger2020 - 2023 Chieftain2020 - 2023 Roadmaster Infiniti 2020 - 2023 Q502020 - 2022 Q602020 - 2023 QX502020 - 2023 QX802022 - 2023 QX552022 - 2023 QX60 Jaguar 2019 - 2023 E‑Pace2019 - 2023 F‑Pace2019 - 2023 I‑Pace2019 - 2020 XE2019 - 2023 XF2019 - 2020 XJ2019 - 2023 F‑Type Jeep 2017 - 2023 Compass2018 - 2023 Grand Cherokee2018 - 2023 Renegade2018 - 2023 Wrangler2020 - 2023 Cherokee2020 - 2023 Gladiator2022 - 2023 Grand Wagoneer2022 - 2023 Wagoneer Kia 2014 - 2023 Soul2015 - 2020 Optima2015 - 2020 Optima Hybrid2015 - 2021 Sedona2015 - 2021 Soul EV2017 - 2020 Cadenza2017 - 2023 Sorento2017 - 2023 Sportage2017 - 2023 Forte2017 - 2023 Niro2017 - 2020 Optima Plug‑In Hybrid2018 - 2023 Niro Plug‑In Hybrid2018 - 2023 Rio2018 - 2023 Stinger2019 - 2020 K9002020 - 2023 Telluride2021 - 2024 Seltos2021 - 2023 K52021 - 2023 K82022 - 2023 Carnival2022 - 2023 EV6 Lada 2021 - 2023 Vesta2021 - 2022 XRAY2021 - 2023 Granta2022 - 2023 Largus Lamborghini 2017 Centenario2018 - 2023 Aventador2019 - 2023 Huracán2019 - 2023 Urus Land Rover 2019 - 2023 Discovery2019 - 2023 Discovery Sport2019 - 2023 Range Rover2019 - 2023 Range Rover Evoque2019 - 2023 Range Rover Sport2019 - 2023 Range Rover Velar2020 - 2023 Defender Lexus 2019 - 2023 ES2019 - 2023 LC2019 - 2023 LS2019 - 2023 NX2019 - 2023 RC2019 - 2023 RC F2019 - 2022 UX2020 - 2023 RX2021 - 2023 ES Hybrid2021 - 2023 IS2021 - 2023 LC Convertible2021 - 2023 LC Hybrid2021 - 2023 LS Hybrid2021 - 2023 NX Hybrid2021 - 2023 RX Hybrid2021 - 2023 UX Hybrid2022 - 2023 GX2023 IS 5002023 NX Plug‑in Hybrid EV2023 RZ 450e2023 RX 500h LDV 2015 - 2023 G102017 - 2019 EV802017 - 2023 D902017 - 2023 T602018 - 2023 V802019 - 2023 DELIVER 92020 - 2023 eDELIVER 9 Lifan 2017 - 2022 迈威2017 - 2022 轩朗2017 - 2022 X702017 - 2022 X80 Lincoln 2017 - 2018 MKS2017 - 2018 MKX2017 - 2019 MKC2017 - 2019 MKT2017 - 2020 MKZ2017 - 2023 Navigator2017 - 2020 Continental2018 - 2023 Nautilus2020 - 2023 Aviator2020 - 2023 Corsair Lynk & Co 2021 - 2023 Lynk & Co 01 Mahindra 2018 - 2022 Alturas G42018 - 2023 Marazzo2019 - 2023 Scorpio2019 - 2023 XUV3002019 - 2022 XUV5002020 - 2023 Thar2023 XUV4002023 XUV700 Maserati 2017 - 2023 Ghibli2017 - 2023 Levante2017 - 2023 Quattroporte2018 - 2021 GT Convertible2018 - 2020 GranTurismo2022 - 2023 MC202023 GranTurismo2023 Grecale Maxus 2015 - 2023 G102017 - 2019 EV802017 - 2023 D902017 - 2023 T602018 - 2023 V802019 - 2023 DELIVER 92020 - 2023 eDELIVER 9 Mazda 2018 - 2022 Mazda62019 - 2023 CX‑52019 - 2023 CX‑82019 - 2023 CX‑92019 - 2023 MX‑52019 - 2023 Mazda32020 - 2023 CX‑32020 - 2023 CX302020 - 2023 Mazda22021 - 2023 MX‑302022 - 2023 CX‑502022 - 2023 CX‑602024 CX‑90 Mercedes 2016 - 2023 A‑Class2016 - 2023 B‑Class2016 - 2023 CLA‑Class2016 - 2023 CLS‑Class2016 - 2023 E‑Class Cabriolet2016 - 2023 E‑Class Coupe2016 - 2023 GLA‑Class2016 - 2023 GLE‑Class2017 - 2020 X‑Class2017 - 2023 E‑Class2017 - 2023 GLS‑Class2017 - 2023 SL‑Class2018 Sprinter2018 - 2020 Vito2018 - 2023 GLC‑Class2018 - 2023 S‑Class2019 - 2023 C‑Class2020 Metris2020 V‑Class2020 - 2023 GLB‑Class2020 - 2023 GLS‑Class2021 Citan2021 - 2023 EQA‑Class2021 - 2023 EQC‑Class2022 - 2023 EQB‑Class2022 - 2023 EQS‑Class2023 - 2023 EQE‑Class MG 2016 GT2016 - 2023 MG52017 - 2023 RX52017 - 2022 GS2017 - 2022 ZP2017 - 2022 ZS2019 - 2023 Hector2019 - 2022 MG2019 - 2023 MG Ei52019 - 2022 HS2019 - 2023 ZS EV2020 - 2022 eHS2020 - 2022 Gloster2020 - 2022 MG32022 - 2023 MG42021 - 2023 Marvel R2021 - 2023 Astor Mini 2018 - 2023 Clubman2018 - 2023 Countryman2019 - 2023 Convertible2019 - 2023 Hardtop 2 Door2019 - 2023 Hardtop 4 Door Mitsubishi 2017 i‑MiEV2016 - 2023 Pajero2016 - 2023 Pajero Sport2016 - 2023 Mirage2016 - 2023 Mirage G42017 - 2023 Outlander2017 - 2023 Outlander PHEV2017 - 2023 ASX2017 - 2023 Triton2017 - 2023 Delica D:22017 - 2023 Delica D:2 Custom2018 - 2023 Eclipse Cross2023 Xpander Nissan 2017 - 2023 Maxima2017 - 2023 Micra2017.5 - 2023 Murano2018 - 2023 GT‑R2018 - 2023 Kicks2018 - 2023 Leaf2018 - 2023 Rogue2019 - 2023 Altima2019 - 2023 Qashqai2019 - 2022 Rogue Sport2019 - 2023 Sentra2019 - 2023 Terrano2019 - 2023 Titan2019 - 2023 Versa2019 - 2023 X‑Trail2020 - 2023 Patrol2021 - 2023 Armada2022 - 2023 Frontier2022 - 2023 Pathfinder2023 Ariya Opel 2016 - 2020 ADAM2016 - 2023 Astra2016 - 2023 Corsa2016 - 2023 Insignia2016 - 2020 KARL2017 - 2022 Ampera‑e2017 - 2023 Crossland X2017 - 2023 Mokka2017 - 2023 Zafira2018 - 2023 Combo Life2018 - 2023 Grandland Peugeot 2016 - 2023 2082016 - 2023 20082016 - 2023 308S2016 - 2023 30082016 - 2023 40082016 - 2023 4082017 - 2023 3012017 - 2023 3082017 - 2023 308 SW2017 - 2023 5082017 - 2023 50082016 - 2023 Expert2016 - 2023 Partner Tepee2016 - 2023 Traveller2018 - 2023 Rifter Polaris Slingshot 2021 - 2023 Slingshot Polestar 2020 - 2023 Polestar 12021 - 2023 Polestar 2 Porsche 2017 - 2023 7182017 - 2023 Panamera2017 - 2023 Macan2017 - 2023 Cayenne2017 - 2023 9112020 - 2023 Taycan Qoros 2017 - 2022 Young Ram 2018 - 2023 Ram 15002018 - 2023 Ram 25002018 - 2023 Ram 35002018 - 2022 Ram 4500 Renault 2017 - 2023 Clio2017 - 2023 Espace2017 - 2022 Kadjar2017 - 2023 Mégane2017 - 2023 Mégane Estate2017 - 2022 Scénic2017 - 2023 Grand Scénic2017 - 2022 Talisman2017 - 2022 Talisman Estate2018 - 2023 Koleos2018 - 2022 Fluence2019 - 2020 Twingo2020 - 2023 Arkana2020 - 2023 Captur2021 - 2023 Kangoo2021 - 2023 Zoe E‑Tech2022 - 2023 Traffic2023 Austral2023 Kangoo E‑Tech2023 Megane E‑Tech2023 Twingo E‑Tech Roewe 2016 - 2023 RX52017 - 2023 eRX52017 - 2023 RX32017 - 2023 i62019 - 2021 i5 Rolls-Royce 2020 - 2023 Cullinan2020 - 2022 Dawn2020 - 2023 Ghost2020 - 2023 Phantom2020 - 2023 Wraith2023 Spectre Seat 2016 - 2023 Alhambra2016 - 2023 Ibiza2016 - 2023 Leon2016 - 2023 Toledo2017 - 2023 Ateca2018 - 2023 Arona2020 - 2023 Tarraco Skoda 2016 - 2017 Yeti2016 - 2023 Fabia2016 - 2023 Octavia2016 - 2022 Rapid2016 - 2023 Superb2017 - 2023 Karoq2017 - 2023 Kodiaq2017 - 2023 Scala2018 - 2023 Kamiq2020 - 2023 Enyaq iV2023 Enyaq Coupé iV2023 Fabia Subaru 2017 - 2023 Impreza2018 - 2023 BRZ2018 - 2023 Crosstrek2018 - 2023 Legacy2018 - 2023 Outback2019 - 2023 Ascent2019 - 2023 Forester2019 - 2023 WRX2019 - 2022 WRX STI2023 Solterra Suzuki 2016 - 2023 Baleno2016 - 2023 Ciaz2016 - 2023 Hustler2016 - 2023 Ignis2016 - 2023 Lapin2016 - 2023 Solio2016 - 2023 Solio Bandit2016 - 2023 Spacia2016 - 2023 Spacia Custom2016 - 2023 SX4 S‑CROSS2016 - 2023 Vitara2018 - 2023 Dzire2018 - 2023 Jimny2018 - 2023 Swift2023 S‑Cross Tank 2020 - 2023 TANK 300 Tata 2017 - 2023 Nexon2019 - 2022 Hexa2019 - 2023 Tiago2019 - 2023 Tigor2020 - 2023 Altroz2020 - 2023 Harrier2021 - 2023 Punch2021 - 2023 Safari Toyota 2018 - 2022 Aygo2019 - 2022 Avalon2019 - 2023 Corolla Hatchback2019 - 2023 Camry2019 - 2023 C‑HR2019 - 2023 RAV42019 - 2023 Sienna2020 - 2021 862020 - 2023 4Runner2020 - 2023 Corolla2020 - 2023 Highlander2020 - 2023 Prius2020 - 2023 Prius Prime2020 - 2023 Sequoia2020 - 2023 GR Supra2020 - 2023 Tacoma2020 - 2023 Tundra2020 - 2023 Yaris2021 - 2023 Avanza2021 - 2023 Mirai2021 - 2023 Venza2022 - 2023 Corolla Cross2022 - 2023 GR862022 - 2023 Voxy2023 Aygo X2023 bZ4X2023 Crown2023 GR Corolla2024 Grand Highlander Vauxhall 2016 - 2020 ADAM2016 - 2023 Astra2016 - 2023 Corsa2016 - 2023 Insignia2016 - 2022 Viva2017 - 2022 Ampera‑e2017 - 2023 Crossland‑x2017 - 2023 Grandland2017 - 2023 Mokka2017 - 2023 Zafira Volkswagen 2016 Spacefox2016 - 2018 CC2016 - 2018 Scirocco2016 - 2023 Amarok2016 - 2019 Beetle2016 - 2019 Beetle Cabriolet2016 - 2023 Golf R2016 - 2023 Caddy2016 - 2023 California2016 - 2023 Caravelle2016 - 2021 e‑Golf2016 - 2021 Fox2016 - 2023 Golf2016 - 2023 Golf Cabriolet2016 - 2023 Golf SportsVan2016 - 2023 Golf Variant2016 - 2023 Golf SportWagen2016 - 2023 GTI2016 - 2023 Jetta2016 - 2023 Lamando2016 - 2023 Multivan2016 - 2022 Passat Variant2016 - 2023 Polo2016 - 2022 Sharan2016 - 2023 Tiguan2016 - 2023 Touran2016 - 2023 Transporter2016 - 2022 Passat2017 - 2023 Atlas2017 - 2023 Crafter2017 - 2023 CrossFox2017 - 2023 Gol2017 - 2023 Saveiro2017 - 2023 Voyage2018 - 2023 Arteon2018 - 2023 Bora2018 - 2023 Magotan2018 - 2023 Sagitar2018 - 2023 T‑Roc2021 - 2023 ID.32021 - 2023 ID.42022 - 2023 Taos2022 - 2023 ID.52022 - 2023 ID.62022 - 2023 Talagon2023 ID.Buzz Volvo 2016 - 2023 XC902017 - 2023 S902017 - 2023 V902018 - 2023 XC602019 - 2023 S602019 - 2023 V602019 - 2023 XC402022 - 2023 C40 Recharge Wey 2017 - 2023 VV52017 - 2023 VV72018 - 2023 VV6 What Cars Work With Apple Car Keys? Car Keys is a feature that lets you add keys from a compatible vehicle to your Apple Wallet, then unlock, lock, and start the vehicle with your iPhone or Apple Watch. This isn’t a ubiquitous CarPlay feature because it relies on near-field communication (NFC) technology that most cars don’t have. Some NFC-enabled vehicles with CarPlay support it, but it’s a much shorter list. Here are the cars that work with Apple CarPlay and Car Keys: BMW 2021 - 2023 1 Series2021 - 2023 2 Series2021 - 2023 3 Series2021 - 2023 4 Series2021 - 2023 5 Series2021 - 2023 6 Series2021 - 2023 8 Series2021 - 2023 X52021 - 2023 X62021 - 2023 X72021 - 2023 X5 M2021 - 2023 X6 M2021 - 2023 Z42022 - 2023 i42022 - 2023 iX2022 - 2023 iX12022 - 2023 iX32023 i32023 i7 BYD 2022 - 2023 HAN Genesis 2023 GV602023 G90 Hyundai 2023 Palisade2023 Ioniq 6 Can You Add CarPlay to a Vehicle That Doesn’t Have It? You can add CarPlay to a car without it, but the options are limited. The only ways to add CarPlay are through a firmware update or replacing the head unit. Firmware updates that add CarPlay functionality are rare, though, and replacing the head unit, which is also sometimes referred to as the stereo, receiver or radio, isn’t always possible. Suppose your vehicle has a touchscreen infotainment system, and the manufacturer added CarPlay functionality after you purchased the car. In that case, you may be able to get CarPlay through a firmware update or an upgrade kit. In that case, you need to contact your local dealer to see if such a thing is possible and to inquire about the associated costs. This is a rare occurrence, so don’t be surprised if you look into it and find it isn’t an option. The other way to add CarPlay is to find a replacement head unit with the necessary functionality. If your car has a standard single DIN or double DIN head unit, you should be able to purchase an aftermarket CarPlay head unit and either install it yourself or pay for professional installation. This process sometimes requires a specific dash kit to fit the replacement head unit. Replacing the head unit isn’t possible in many newer vehicles with highly integrated infotainment systems. For example, if your vehicle’s climate controls are operated via a touchscreen in the dash, you’re likely to find that replacing the head unit isn’t a viable option. In that case, the best way to get CarPlay is to buy a vehicle that already has it. FAQ Is CarPlay subscription based? No, if your car comes with it and you have a compatible iPhone, you won't have to pay any additional money to use CarPlay. If I have an Android phone, can I use CarPlay? No. Android Auto only works with Android-based phones, and CarPlay only works with iPhones. When manufacturers add CarPlay, they usually add Android Auto, so it might not even matter that Androids can't use CarPlay. Is CarPlay better than Android Auto? Overall, no. Does one have a better feature or two than the other? Maybe! The functionality is pretty similar, leaving the rest up to preference. We recommend comparing Android Auto and CarPlay to see which has more features you need. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit