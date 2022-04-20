News > Internet & Security 'Can’t Post It' App Takes a New Approach to Public Privacy Mess up unwanted recordings or posted videos with the power of copyright By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 20, 2022 11:03AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More In an attempt to combat finding yourself the unwilling participant in someone else's video, Samson Technologies has unveiled its Can't Post It smartphone app. Can't Post It is intended to act as both a means of discouraging someone from posting a video of you against your wishes and a direct disruption to their recording. According to Samson founder Dylan Sterman, "We've all seen videos where a cell phone gets pointed at someone, and I wanted to give people a legal and nonviolent recourse to this." Samson Technologies When activated, Can't Post It will play a song licensed to Samson through your device's speakers (called "Death of a Post"), as well as cause the camera light to strobe. The steady flashing is meant to throw off the video recording, and the music is there to discourage anyone from posting or sharing the video online. Samson Technologies Samson states that it's put a lock on its "Death of a Post" track, along with a $1 million licensing fee, which should lead to automated video blocks and copyright strikes. So any video that includes the song in part or in its entirety would either need to be pulled down or heavily edited. Samson also says that, in the event of the poster paying the licensing fee, the money would go to whoever was being recorded against their will. Somehow. Can't Post It is available now on both the Apple App Store and on Google Play for $0.99. You can also download the "Death of a Post" music track from Amazon or Apple Music for the same price. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit