How to Cancel Your Peacock Subscription

What To Know Peacocktv.com > profile > Account > Change or Cancel Plan > Cancel Plan .

> > . iPhone/iPad: App Store app > account icon > Subscriptions > Peacock > Cancel Subscription > Confirm .

> > > . Android: Google Play > profile > Payments & Subscriptions > Subscriptions > Peacock > Cancel Subscription.

This article provides step-by-step instructions on how to cancel a Peacock subscription no matter what kind of device you use. Whether you have an iPhone or iPad, an Android, or use another kind of device—and even if you subscribe through another platform like iTunes—here's what you need to know to cancel Peacock.

How to Cancel a Peacock Subscription on the Web

Almost no matter what kind of device you use to watch Peacock, you can cancel your Peacock subscription via the web (there are a couple of other subscription and cancelation scenarios covered below). To cancel a Peacock subscription on the web, follow these steps;

Go to Peacock's site and log into your account. Click the Peacock cancelation screen in the top right corner. Click Account. Click Change or Cancel Plan. Click Cancel Plan. Answer the cancelation questionnaire. Click Cancel Plan.

How to Cancel a Peacock Account on iPhone or iPad

If you want to cancel your Peacock account on an iPhone or iPad, the process depends on how you're paying for the subscription. If you're paying Peacock directly, you can follow the instructions in the Android section below or go to your Peacock app > account icon > Plans & Payments > Change or Cancel Plan > Cancel Plan.

Many iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV users subscribe to Peacock using their iTunes account and the payment method on file in that account. If that's you, cancel your Peacock subscription by following these steps:

Open the App Store app. Tap the user account icon in the top right. Tap Subscriptions. Tap Peacock. Tap Cancel Subscription. Tap Confirm in the pop-up window.

How to Cancel a Peacock Subscription on Android

If you use an Android device to stream Peacock, canceling your subscription depends on how you pay for it. If you pay Peacock directly (that is, if you have a credit card on file in your account), follow the steps from "How to Cancel a Peacock Subscription on the Web" at the beginning of the article.

If you subscribe through Google Play and pay with the method you have on file there, follow these steps:

Open the Play Store app. Tap your account icon in the top right corner. Tap Payments & Subscriptions. Tap Subscriptions. Tap Peacock. Tap Cancel Subscription.

Just like you can subscribe to Peacock via iTunes, you can also subscribe through other providers, like DirecTV or Roku. In those cases, the cancelation steps will be slightly different. Check out Peacock's tips for canceling your subscription with those providers.