How to Cancel Your Paramount Plus Subscription

What to Know Web Browser: Go to Paramount+ and select Account > Subscription & Billing > Subscription > Cancel Subscription > Yes, Cancel .

Go to Paramount+ and select > > > > . Amazon.com : Your Account > Subscriptions > Memberships & Subscriptions . Locate Paramount+, Cancel subscription .

: > > . Locate Paramount+, . iOS App Store: Tap account icon > Subscriptions > Active > Paramount+ > Cancel Subscription > Confirm.

This article explains how to cancel Paramount+ via several sources. The easiest way to cancel is through the Paramount+ website, but this will only work if you subscribed to the service directly. If you signed up through a third-party billing provider like Amazon, Roku, the App Store, or Google Play, you’ll need to use the respective platform to complete the cancellation.

How to Cancel Paramount Plus

If you have a standalone account with Paramount+, you should be able to cancel your subscription directly through the company’s website. The instructions below will work for both free trials and paid subscriptions.

Like most streaming services, you won’t lose access to Paramount+ immediately after cancellation. Your subscription remains active through the remainder of the trial or billing period. Once this period has ended, you will lose access.

Once you've logged into your Paramount+ account, select Account. Scroll down to Subscription & Billing > Subscription and click Cancel Subscription. Click Yes, Cancel.

How to Cancel Paramount Plus on Amazon

Although the Paramount+ support page notes that you’ll need to contact Amazon’s account support in order to cancel your subscription, you should be able to do it directly through your account dashboard.

To cancel Paramount+ via Amazon/FireTV, follow these steps:

Once you've logged into your Prime account, hover over your account name in the top-right and click Account Settings. Navigate to Channels in the menu bar and locate Paramount+. Click Cancel Channel. You may be presented with a retention offer. Click Cancel my subscription to continue. You’ll receive confirmation that your subscription has been canceled.

How to Cancel Paramount+ on iPhone and iPad

If you signed up for Paramount+ through the App Store on your iPhone or iPad or Apple TV+, you need to cancel via the App Store on your iOS device.

You won’t be able to cancel the service through the iOS app. The app will direct you to “return to the app or platform where you subscribed to Paramount+.”



Here’s how to cancel Paramount+ on iPhone or iPad:

In the App Store app, tap your account icon. Tap Subscriptions. Under Active, tap Paramount+.

Tap Cancel Subscription or Cancel Free Trial. Tap Confirm to complete your cancelation. You should now see a note telling you when your subscription will expire.



You can also cancel your subscription through your iOS device’s Settings app. Launch the app and tap your name > Subscriptions > Paramount+, then tap Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Paramount Plus on Roku

Similarly to Amazon users, you’ll need to follow a different cancelation process if you subscribed to Paramount+ through Roku. You can cancel your subscription through your Roku device or the company’s website.

Follow these steps to cancel Paramount+ on Roku:



Go to Roku's site and log in to your account. Click your account icon in the top-right corner and select My Account. Click Manage Subscriptions. Locate Paramount+ under Active Subscriptions and select Cancel Subscription. You’ll need to select a reason for canceling. Once you do, select Continue to Cancel. Click Finish to confirm.

To cancel Paramount+ on your Roku device, select Paramount+ from the channel list, press the asterisk (*) button on your remote, and select Manage Subscription > Cancel Subscription.

How to Cancel Paramount+ With Other Devices

Depending on where you signed up, there are a few other devices that will allow you to cancel your Paramount+ subscription. We won't cover all the other devices, but the steps are similar enough to those listed below that you should be able to follow along if your device isn't listed.

Apple TV (4th Gen or Later)

Open Settings and select Users & Accounts > your account > Subscriptions > Paramount Plus > Cancel Subscription.

Android Phone, Tablet, or TV

If you signed up for Paramount+ via the Google Play Store, navigate to the Play Store's Subscription Page, and select Paramount+ > Cancel subscription.

How to Cancel a Paramount Plus Free Trial

New Paramount+ subscribers automatically get a 7-day free trial when they sign up. As long as you cancel your subscription within this trial period, you won’t be charged for using the service.

The cancelation procedure is the same for both free trials and regular subscriptions, so you can follow any of the steps listed above to cancel Paramount+.